"Mind games", "Here we gooo": Lakers fans give mixed reactions to Jamal Murray's iffy status for Game 5

The Denver Nuggets have surprisingly ruled Jamal Murray questionable for Game 5 with a left calf strain. This is the first time Denver’s star point guard has appeared on the injury report for this reason since December 2020. The timing couldn’t have been more worrisome for the defending champs as they try to close out their first-round series against the LA Lakers.

“Glitch” didn’t look like he was bothered by any injury despite the Nuggets’ 119-108 loss to the Lakers in Game 4. He had a rough-shooting night, hoisting up 23 shots to get 22 points. Murray moved as well as he has been this entire season.

Jamal Murray’s iffy status had fans promptly reacting:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Mind games, no way he doesn’t play!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan offered a conspiracy theory:

“Adam Silver made the call”

Somebody emphatically responded with what the LA Lakers fan base must be feeling:

“We not falling for it”

Incredibly, another fan sees the situation drastically different:

“The way he is playing, ion even know if it’s a disadvantage RESPECTFULLY”

Jamal Murray’s series against the LA Lakers this year isn’t up to the same level as he did in 2023. He is averaging 21.5 points per contest on 38.0% of his shots, including a ghastly 20.8% clip from deep. If not for his game-winner in Game 2, the critics may have been ripping him for his somewhat quiet performances.

Last year, one could make a case that he was the Denver Nuggets’ best player versus LA. “Glitch” averaged 32.5 PPG and efficiently burned the Lakers defense with 52.7% shooting, including 40.5% from behind the arc. Murray’s struggles are one of the biggest reasons the Nuggets have been facing double-digit deficits throughout the series.

The Nuggets are in big trouble if Jamal Murray is injured

This season, the Denver Nuggets barely had their heads above water in games where Jamal Murray sat out. The defending champs were 13-10 when “Glitch” had to be shelved for a variety of injuries. Some of those losses were against teams playing in the playoffs now like the LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.

If Murray is held out, Denver loses its second-best player, despite what his numbers may suggest. His creativity, shot creation and wink-wink chemistry with Nikola Jokic can’t be replicated by anybody on the roster.

The Nuggets can and will compete without him as long as “The Joker” is around but beating the Lakers will be tough. They may even be the underdogs in the series if Jamal Murray can’t play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback