"Mind games on a thousand" - Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee highlights his over-the-top celebrations that earned ‘nightmare’ tag from teammate

Draymond Green is very popular for his extracurricular activities on the basketball court, often using psychological tactics to gain an edge over his opponents. To do so, the Golden State Warriors leader thrives on trash talk and mind games.

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, recently revealed how his eccentricities are perceived within the Warriors camp.

Renee shared an Instagram Story with a clip from the Warriors’ latest clash against the New York Knicks on Sunday. It included a video of Green pulling off Steph Curry’s “night night” celebration after knocking down a 3-pointer, along with the caption:

“This or the 'go to the bench direction' ?! MindGames on a thousand Amor @money23green @mosesmoody said they call it the nightmare.”

Credits: Instagram (@lovehazelrenee)

Beyond his defensive prowess and ability to fill the stat sheet, Green strategically uses these mind games to unsettle his opponents. While this often results in many technical fouls, his antics usually leave his rivals rattled.

Steph Curry speaks about Draymond Green’s “night night” celebration

Draymond Green played a crucial role in the Golden State Warriors’ 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks. Apart from his regular defensive tenacity, the four-time champion contributed nine points, four rebounds and three assists.

He also drained a 3-pointer, extending his streak of hitting at least one long-range shot in each of the past four games.

After knocking down the shot from beyond the arc, an elated Green mimicked Steph Curry’s signature “night night” gesture.

Following the win, Curry was asked about Draymond borrowing his celebration. While he acknowledged some differences in the execution, the Warriors superstar appreciated Dray's effort.

"I did know he's evolved his version of it since the Minnesota game earlier in the year. He's softened it a little bit … He's brought it down to where a pillow is supposed to really be. I realized he does everything aggressive and with his whole body, so I'm giving that a solid A- effort on the 'night-night' tonight. That was beautiful," Curry said.

Expand Tweet

With the win, the Warriors improve to a 14-1 record in the Jimmy Butler era. Climbing to the sixth spot in the stacked Western Conference, Golden State has established itself as a championship contender.

