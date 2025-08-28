Minnesota star's girlfriend calls out government failures after catholic school shooting horror leaves 2 children dead and 17 injured

Minnesota Timberwolves star Jaden McDaniels’ girlfriend, Allison Audrey, has called out the government, citing a failure to regulate guns following the latest school shooting incident in the state.On Wednesday, a shooter fired through church windows on the Annunciation Catholic School campus in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 17, authorities said. The deceased shooter was identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, who had graduated from the school in 2017.Shortly after reports confirmed the incident, Jaden McDaniels’ girlfriend wrote a message on X, criticizing the government and expressing her unhappiness with the gun laws currently in place:Allison Audrey @allisonaudreyLINKNot sure how many innocent children have to die for the govt to regulate gun laws.Audrey has been in a relationship with Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels for more than a year now. The couple went public with their relationship in June 2024. They also welcomed their son Mekhi in July that year.Jaden McDaniels is coming off a stellar season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He was key for the team, playing all 82 games, shooting 47.7%. He made 15 appearances in the playoffs, recording 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.McDaniels signed a five-year, $131 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and will be under contract through 2029.Minnesota star Jaden McDaniels' girlfriend, Allison Audrey, announces the couple is expecting their second childOn July 26, Audrey posted photos of herself, McDaniels and their son, Mekhi, announcing they’re expecting their second child on Instagram:&quot;Mekhi is being promoted to big brother! October 2025 🤍.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis will be McDaniels and Audrey's second child since going public last year. The couple has done well to keep their relationship away from the public eye, rarely sharing updates on social media.Jaden McDaniels has been in Minnesota since 2020 after the Timberwolves drafted him with the No. 28 pick. Over the last five seasons, he has grown into a solid defender and 3-point shooter, allowing him to stretch the floor and provide valuable minutes in the team's offense next to Anthony Edwards.Led by Edwards, McDaniels and Co. reached their second straight conference finals before being knocked out of the playoffs by the OKC Thunder.