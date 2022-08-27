Minnesota Timberwolves' Taurean Prince arrested in Miami on a warrant issued from Texas

Taurean Prince of the Minnesota Timberwolves was arrested at the Miami International Airport over drug charges in Tarrant County, Texas, per NBC News. Prince is subject to extradition following charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Prince was stopped by police in Dallas last May for expired tags. He was found carrying handguns, a vape with THC oil and marijuana. The lab analysis of the vape pen was released late, which is the reason for the delayed arrest.

The former Baylor University star was held at the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department on Thursday night. He was granted a $2,500 bond the following day.

The Minnesota Timberwolves issued a press release following the arrest:

“We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information,” the statement read.

"We are aware of the alleged report regarding Taurean Prince and are in the process of gathering more information."

Taurean Prince was the No. 12 pick in the 2016 draft and was nabbed by the Atlanta Hawks. He played with the Hawks for three seasons before being shipped to the Brooklyn Nets. Prince played for the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was shipped to Minnesota as part of the Ricky Rubio trade.

The forward played 69 games last season, averaging 7.3 points on 45.4% shooting, including 37.6% from beyond the arc. Minnesota was expecting him to be a key role player next season after the team traded several players to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert.

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed Taurean Prince to a two-year contract last month for $14 million. Only the first year of the deal, however, is guaranteed per Spotrac.

Taurean Prince’s situation will become clearer in the coming weeks

Taurean Prince’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, told People Magazine:

“Apparently in the last week and a half, they issued a warrant for his arrest because they recovered 1/100th of an ounce of THC, which is probably the smallest amount you can have."

Schaeffer added:

"The only reason we knew [warrant] was because he was going out of the country for vacation. He was in the [Miami International] Airport and his name came up showing that there was a warrant and they took him into custody."

Prince’s guns were reportedly legal, but since he was carrying a banned vape pen with THC oil, gun carrying became illegal under Texas law.

The NBA will likely conduct its investigation into the matter. Prince’s future will become clearer as things unfold in Texas.

