Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets battled again on Wednesday. Minnesota looked to capture the season series with another win after dumping the Hornets 114-93 in Minneapolis in early November. The Timberwolves continued to miss Rudy Gobert but gave Julius Randle the green light to play the second night of a back-to-back set.

Ad

Minnesota launched a relentless 3-point attack to open the game. They went 6-for-15 from deep, a key reason they held a 39-28 lead at the end of the first quarter. Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels had two striples each in the early onslaught. The Timberwolves limited LaMelo Ball to five points, two turnovers and one assist in the first quarter.

The Hornets improved their outside shooting in the second quarter to creep within 65-58 at halftime. Charlotte finished the quarter shooting 5-for-6 from deep to close the gap on their visitors. Ball and Miles Bridges combined for 10 points in the period. Seth Curry came off the bench to give the Hornets a lift with his nine points.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julius Randle 12 4 4 Jaden McDaniels 16 3 1 Naz Reid 12 5 1 Donte DiVincenzo 5 4 1 Anthony Edwards 16 1 2 Bones Hyland 0 0 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 0 1 2 Jaylen Clark 0 0 0 Terrence Shannon Jr. 1 0 0 Rob Dillingham 3 0 2 Josh Minott - - - - - - - - - - Leonard Miller - - - - - - - - - - Luka Garza - - - - - - - - - - Jesse Edwards - - - - - - - - - - Joe Ingles - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Miles Bridges 15 4 3 Mark Williams 0 3 2 LaMelo Ball 10 4 2 DaQuan Jeffries 6 0 1 Nick Smith Jr. 6 2 1 Moussa Diabate 2 3 1 Tidjane Salaun 4 4 2 Jusuf Nurkic 2 5 0 Seth Curry 9 1 1 Damion Baugh 4 0 2 Taj Gibson -- - - - - - - - - - Malachi Flynn - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback