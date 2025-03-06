Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 5) | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
Modified Mar 06, 2025 01:14 GMT
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets battled again on Wednesday. Minnesota looked to capture the season series with another win after dumping the Hornets 114-93 in Minneapolis in early November. The Timberwolves continued to miss Rudy Gobert but gave Julius Randle the green light to play the second night of a back-to-back set.

Minnesota launched a relentless 3-point attack to open the game. They went 6-for-15 from deep, a key reason they held a 39-28 lead at the end of the first quarter. Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels had two striples each in the early onslaught. The Timberwolves limited LaMelo Ball to five points, two turnovers and one assist in the first quarter.

The Hornets improved their outside shooting in the second quarter to creep within 65-58 at halftime. Charlotte finished the quarter shooting 5-for-6 from deep to close the gap on their visitors. Ball and Miles Bridges combined for 10 points in the period. Seth Curry came off the bench to give the Hornets a lift with his nine points.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Julius Randle1244
Jaden McDaniels1631
Naz Reid1251
Donte DiVincenzo541
Anthony Edwards1612
Bones Hyland000
Nickeil Alexander-Walker012
Jaylen Clark000
Terrence Shannon Jr.100
Rob Dillingham302
Josh Minott----------
Leonard Miller----------
Luka Garza- - --------
Jesse Edwards- - --------
Joe Ingles- - --------
Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Miles Bridges1543
Mark Williams032
LaMelo Ball1042
DaQuan Jeffries601
Nick Smith Jr.621
Moussa Diabate231
Tidjane Salaun442
Jusuf Nurkic250
Seth Curry911
Damion Baugh4 0 2
Taj Gibson--- --------
Malachi Flynn- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

