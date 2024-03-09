Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 8, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time this season on Friday. Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled inactive hours before the game but the underrated Naz Reid would get a bump in minutes without “KAT.” A win by Minnesota would give them more cushion from Oklahoma, which is trying to chase them for the best record in the West.

The Cavaliers were also undermanned as they opened the game without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. Cleveland had to be confident leading into the game after beating the Boston Celtics 105-104 on Tuesday without “Spida.”

Anthony Edwards had a hot first quarter for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He already had nine points while no one among his teammates had more than five. “Ant-Man” was aggressive early on in Towns’ absence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cleveland Cavaliers relied on a more balanced attack with four starters putting up at least three points while the bench also contributed. Georges Niang came out firing, hitting 3-of-4 shots, including 2-for-3 from deep. The Cavs led 25-23 after the first 12 minutes of the game ended.

Edwards struggled in the second quarter but it was Naz Reid who took over. He had 13 points coming off Minnesota's bench to help spark the Timberwolves. T.J. Warren also did his part by adding six.

Darius Garland exploded in the said period for the Cavaliers. Without Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, he looked for his shots more and had 12 in the said quarter for a total of 17. Caris LeVert contributed 10 off the bench to help push the Cavaliers to a 54-50 halftime lead.

Expand Tweet

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 7 2 1 0 0 1 Kyle Anderson 4 2 2 1 0 0 Rudy Gobert 3 6 1 1 1 0 Mike Conley 2 1 2 0 0 1 Anthony Edwards 13 2 0 0 0 4 T.J. Warren 6 2 0 0 0 0 Naz Reid 13 3 0 1 1 0 Jordan McLaughlin 0 1 1 1 0 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2 1 2 0 0 0

Cleveland Cavaliers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dean Wade 0 1 2 0 0 0 Georges Niang 11 3 1 1 1 1 Isaac Okoro 8 3 1 1 1 0 Jarrett Allen 5 7 3 1 2 1 Darius Garland 17 2 4 0 0 4 Damian Jones 0 2 0 9 0 1 Caris LeVert 10 3 6 2 0 0 Sam Merrill 3 0 0 0 0 0 Craig Porter 0 0 0 0 0 1

Anthony Edwards and Darius Garland 3-pointers tonight

Anthony Edwards was 0-for-3 in 3-pointers in the first half tonight. Darius Garland was a little bit better with a 1-for-4 clip from deep during the same stretch.