Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 10, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves rolled into Mile High City looking to complete a 3-1 season series win against the Denver Nuggets. At stake is more than the overall head-to-head tussle as the winner could eventually roost at the top of the Western Conference. Minnesota continued to miss Karl-Anthony Towns but Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid were all cleared to play.

Nikola Jokic had a superb start despite Gobert all over him. "The Joker" finished the first quarter with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists but couldn't drag his team to the lead. Denver trailed 28-26 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second frame continued to be a nail-biting slugfest between the two teams. Denver looked like it would pull away but costly turnovers allowed Minnesota to stick with them. The Nuggets' nine turnovers that the Timberwolves translated into 10 points were brutal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, without "KAT," led 52-49 as both teams headed for the halftime break.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 7 2 3 1 0 Rudy Gobert 9 9 0 1 1 Naz Reid 6 4 1 2 1 Mike Conley 10 2 1 1 0 Anthony Edwards 10 2 5 0 0 Kyle Anderson 4 1 2 0 2 Monte Morris 6 0 0 0 0 Jordan McLaughlin 0 0 0 0 0 Nickeils Alexander-Walker 0 1 2 1 0 Josh Minott - Leonard Miller - T.J. Warren - Luka Garza - Daishen Nix - Wendell Moore Jr. -

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 0 3 5 1 0 Michael Porter Jr. 7 3 1 0 0 Nikola Jokic 17 7 3 2 0 Jamal Murray 11 1 1 0 0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 7 3 0 0 1 Peyton Watson 0 0 1 0 4 Justin Holiday 3 0 0 1 0 Reggie Jackson 2 0 1 0 0 Christian Braun 2 2 0 1 0 Zeke Nnaji - Hunter Tyson - De'Andre Jordan - Jay Huff - Jalen Pickett - Julian Strawther -

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards' 3-pointers tonight

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were superb from 3-point distance in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They missed just one of their five attempts from long distance.

Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, was content to drive to the basket, taking just one shot from deep and missed it.