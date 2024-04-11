Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 10, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 11, 2024 03:23 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
The Minnesota Timberwolves rolled into Mile High City looking to complete a 3-1 season series win against the Denver Nuggets. At stake is more than the overall head-to-head tussle as the winner could eventually roost at the top of the Western Conference. Minnesota continued to miss Karl-Anthony Towns but Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid were all cleared to play.

Nikola Jokic had a superb start despite Gobert all over him. "The Joker" finished the first quarter with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists but couldn't drag his team to the lead. Denver trailed 28-26 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second frame continued to be a nail-biting slugfest between the two teams. Denver looked like it would pull away but costly turnovers allowed Minnesota to stick with them. The Nuggets' nine turnovers that the Timberwolves translated into 10 points were brutal.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, without "KAT," led 52-49 as both teams headed for the halftime break.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels72310
Rudy Gobert99011
Naz Reid64121
Mike Conley102110
Anthony Edwards102500
Kyle Anderson41202
Monte Morris60000
Jordan McLaughlin00000
Nickeils Alexander-Walker01210
Josh Minott-
Leonard Miller-
T.J. Warren-
Luka Garza-
Daishen Nix-
Wendell Moore Jr.-

Denver Nuggets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon03510
Michael Porter Jr.73100
Nikola Jokic177320
Jamal Murray111100
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope73001
Peyton Watson00104
Justin Holiday30010
Reggie Jackson20100
Christian Braun22010
Zeke Nnaji-
Hunter Tyson-
De'Andre Jordan-
Jay Huff-
Jalen Pickett-
Julian Strawther-

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards' 3-pointers tonight

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were superb from 3-point distance in the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They missed just one of their five attempts from long distance.

Anthony Edwards, meanwhile, was content to drive to the basket, taking just one shot from deep and missed it.

