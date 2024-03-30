Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 29, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves traveled to Mile High City for another showdown against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Minnesota, which lost 115-112 in the last meeting between the two teams, will be looking to get some payback. The Timberwolves were again without the injured Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Nuggets are also without Jamal Murray and again struggled a bit without the star point guard. Minnesota out-executed them in the opening quarter to grab a 33-26 advantage behind Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves' dominance continued in the second frame behind the same aforementioned players. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also gave his team a push off the bench. Minnesota surprisingly had a commanding 62-43 advantage after the first 24 minutes ended.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 13 1 0 0 0 Rudy Gobert 11 4 0 0 1 Naz Reid 7 4 2 0 0 Mike Conley 7 1 5 0 0 Anthony Edwards 10 5 4 2 0 Kyle Anderson 3 1 7 0 1 Monte Morris 0 1 0 0 0 Jordan McLaughlin 5 4 1 0 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 6 1 0 0 0

Denver Nuggets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 12 5 3 0 0 Michael Porter Jr. 10 2 2 0 0 Nikola Jokic 10 3 5 0 0 Reggie Jackson 7 2 1 0 0 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 0 2 1 0 0 Peyton Watson 0 2 1 0 0 Justin Holiday 0 1 0 0 0 De'Andre Jordan 2 3 0 0 0 Collin Gillespie 0 0 0 0 Christian Braun 2 0 1 0 0

Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. 3-pointers tonight

Anthony Edwards missed all six of his three-point attempts in the first half. Naz Reid was in the same boat, clunking every one of his three shots from deep.

Nikola Jokic was also just as terrible as the two Timberwolves players. "The Joker" muffed his three 3-pointers. Michael Porter Jr., though, was perfect, sinking both his attempts from the same distance.