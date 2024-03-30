Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 29, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 30, 2024 02:17 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game Five
The Minnesota Timberwolves traveled to Mile High City for another showdown against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Minnesota, which lost 115-112 in the last meeting between the two teams, will be looking to get some payback. The Timberwolves were again without the injured Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Nuggets are also without Jamal Murray and again struggled a bit without the star point guard. Minnesota out-executed them in the opening quarter to grab a 33-26 advantage behind Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves' dominance continued in the second frame behind the same aforementioned players. Nickeil Alexander-Walker also gave his team a push off the bench. Minnesota surprisingly had a commanding 62-43 advantage after the first 24 minutes ended.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels131000
Rudy Gobert114001
Naz Reid74200
Mike Conley71500
Anthony Edwards105420
Kyle Anderson31701
Monte Morris01000
Jordan McLaughlin54100
Nickeil Alexander-Walker61000

Denver Nuggets game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon125300
Michael Porter Jr.102200
Nikola Jokic103500
Reggie Jackson72100
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope02100
Peyton Watson02100
Justin Holiday01000
De'Andre Jordan23000
Collin Gillespie0000
Christian Braun20100

Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. 3-pointers tonight

Anthony Edwards missed all six of his three-point attempts in the first half. Naz Reid was in the same boat, clunking every one of his three shots from deep.

Nikola Jokic was also just as terrible as the two Timberwolves players. "The Joker" muffed his three 3-pointers. Michael Porter Jr., though, was perfect, sinking both his attempts from the same distance.

