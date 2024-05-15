Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 14 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

After losing back-to-back games at home, the Minnesota Timberwolves hope to stay unbeaten on the Denver Nuggets’ home floor in Game 5. Minnesota, which surrendered a 2-0 series lead, is looking to move ahead in the semi-final round with another victory in Mile High City. Mike Conley was ruled out for the game due to a right Achilles injury so the visitors’ task will be unquestionably tough.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- J. McDaniels 5 1 3 0 1 R. Gobert 5 4 2 1 1 K. Towns 11 5 1 1 0 N. Alexander-Walker 11 1 2 0 2 A. Edwards 5 3 2 0 0 K. Anderson 2 2 3 2 0 N. Reid 1 0 0 0 1 M. Morris 4 2 1 0 0 J. Minott - - - - - - - - - - L. Miller - - - - - - - - - - T.J. Warren - - - - - - - - - - L. Garza - - - - - - - - - - M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - W. Moore Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- A. Gordon 6 4 2 0 0 M. Porter Jr. 3 5 1 0 2 N. Jokic 19 2 8 2 1 J. Murray 4 1 1 0 0 K. Caldwell-Pope 7 3 1 1 0 P. Watson 0 0 0 0 0 J. Holiday 0 3 1 0 0 R. Jackson 4 0 0 0 0 C. Braun 7 0 0 1 2 Z. Nnaji - - - - - - - - - - H. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - D. Jordan - - - - - -- - - - - J. Pickett - - - - - - - - - - J. Strawther - - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Summary

The first quarter, unsurprisingly, was a back-and-forth between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Despite Conley's absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker admirably stepped up to take up the slack. Nikola Jokic had a fast start but Denver ended the first 12 minutes with just a 28-26 advantage.

Minnesota's offense looked sluggish without the veteran Conley but "NAW" and Karl-Anthony Towns took up the scoring slack. Anthony Edwards didn't have his stroke and finished with five points on 1-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes.

The Timberwolves' defense, however, kept the Nuggets from pulling away. Nikola Jokic had 19 points but no other teammate reached double-digit scoring. The hosts held a 50-44 advantage before both teams left the court for the halftime break.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's 3-pointers tonight

Both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns had a 1-for-3 clip from deep in the first half.

Jamal Murray, surprisingly, did not jack up one shot from the same distance during the same stretch. Nikola Jokic had a modest 1-for-2 line from a similar range.