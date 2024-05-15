Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 14 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified May 15, 2024 04:04 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores for Game 5 on May 14

After losing back-to-back games at home, the Minnesota Timberwolves hope to stay unbeaten on the Denver Nuggets’ home floor in Game 5. Minnesota, which surrendered a 2-0 series lead, is looking to move ahead in the semi-final round with another victory in Mile High City. Mike Conley was ruled out for the game due to a right Achilles injury so the visitors’ task will be unquestionably tough.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
J. McDaniels51301
R. Gobert54211
K. Towns115110
N. Alexander-Walker111202
A. Edwards53200
K. Anderson22320
N. Reid10001
M. Morris42100
J. Minott----------
L. Miller----------
T.J. Warren----------
L. Garza----------
M. Conley- - --------
J. McLaughlin- - --------
W. Moore Jr.- - --------

Denver Nuggets game player stats and box scores

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
A. Gordon64200
M. Porter Jr.35102
N. Jokic192821
J. Murray41100
K. Caldwell-Pope73110
P. Watson00000
J. Holiday03100
R. Jackson40000
C. Braun70012
Z. Nnaji----------
H. Tyson----------
D. Jordan- - ---------
J. Pickett- - --------
J. Strawther- - --------

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Summary

The first quarter, unsurprisingly, was a back-and-forth between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Despite Conley's absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker admirably stepped up to take up the slack. Nikola Jokic had a fast start but Denver ended the first 12 minutes with just a 28-26 advantage.

Minnesota's offense looked sluggish without the veteran Conley but "NAW" and Karl-Anthony Towns took up the scoring slack. Anthony Edwards didn't have his stroke and finished with five points on 1-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes.

The Timberwolves' defense, however, kept the Nuggets from pulling away. Nikola Jokic had 19 points but no other teammate reached double-digit scoring. The hosts held a 50-44 advantage before both teams left the court for the halftime break.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's 3-pointers tonight

Both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns had a 1-for-3 clip from deep in the first half.

Jamal Murray, surprisingly, did not jack up one shot from the same distance during the same stretch. Nikola Jokic had a modest 1-for-2 line from a similar range.

