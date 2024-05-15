Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 14 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

After losing back-to-back games at home, the Minnesota Timberwolves hope to stay unbeaten on the Denver Nuggets’ home floor in Game 5. Minnesota, which surrendered a 2-0 series lead, is looking to move ahead in the semi-final round with another victory in Mile High City. Mike Conley was ruled out for the game due to a right Achilles injury so the visitors’ task will be unquestionably tough.
The first quarter, unsurprisingly, was a back-and-forth between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Despite Conley's absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker admirably stepped up to take up the slack. Nikola Jokic had a fast start but Denver ended the first 12 minutes with just a 28-26 advantage.
Minnesota's offense looked sluggish without the veteran Conley but "NAW" and Karl-Anthony Towns took up the scoring slack. Anthony Edwards didn't have his stroke and finished with five points on 1-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes.
The Timberwolves' defense, however, kept the Nuggets from pulling away. Nikola Jokic had 19 points but no other teammate reached double-digit scoring. The hosts held a 50-44 advantage before both teams left the court for the halftime break.
Both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns had a 1-for-3 clip from deep in the first half.
Jamal Murray, surprisingly, did not jack up one shot from the same distance during the same stretch. Nikola Jokic had a modest 1-for-2 line from a similar range.