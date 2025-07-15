  • home icon
  Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 15, 2025 12:21 GMT
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Daniss Jenkins - Image Credits: Instagram (@timberwolves, @detroitpistons)
Terrence Shannon Jr. and Daniss Jenkins - Image Credits: Instagram (@timberwolves, @detroitpistons)

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons will go up against each other in the first of seven 2025 Summer League matchups scheduled for Tuesday. The two undefeated teams will face off for their third game of the event at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Both teams feature players selected from the 2025 draft in their rosters. Detroit picked Chaz Lanier with their 37th pick of the 2025 draft. Meanwhile, Minnesota selected two international big men, Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

The Timberwolves-Pistons Summer League matchup at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PT), with the contest being broadcasted on NBA TV and ESPN +.

Fans can also catch the action through a live stream, using FUBO TV or the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (-170) vs Detroit Pistons (+142)

Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.5 -110) vs Detroit Pistons (+3.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Minnesota Timberwolves (o186.5 -110) vs Detroit Pistons (u186.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons began their Summer League on July 11, facing the New York Knicks at the Cox Pavilion. Backed by Ron Holland and Tolu Smith’s combined 44-point and 22-rebound contribution, the Pistons clinched a 104-86 win.

Detroit played their second matchup merely two days later, on July 13. Yet again, the Pistons dominated their opponents, blowing out the Houston Rockets 98-83, without ever trailing. While Daniss Jenkins led the team with 23 points, fellow starting lineup members, including Holland, Smith and Chaz Lanier, collectively scored 44 points.

Similarly, the Wolves also enter Tuesday’s clash with a flawless 2-0 record. However, their wins weren’t as dominant as their upcoming opponent’s.

Minnesota defeated the Pelicans 98-91 on July 10 and the Nuggets 94-83 on July 12. Terrence Shannon Jr. impressed the basketball community with his performance in these games, leading the team in points, averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Roster

Minnesota Timberwolves

PlayerPosition
Terrence Shannon Jr.Guard
Rob DillinghamGuard
Des WatsonGuard
Tristen NewtonGuard
Jesse EdwardsCenter
Martez BrownFoward
Babacar SaneFoward
Joan BeringerCenter
Nojel EasternGuard
Jaylen ClarkGuard
Jamal CainFoward
Amari BaileyGuard
CJ Fulton Guard
Leonard Miller Foward
Rocco Zikarsky Center
Detroit Pistons

PlayerPosition
Ronald Holland IIForward-Guard
Chaz LanierGuard
Daniss JenkinsGuard
Zakai ZeiglerGuard
T.J. MadlockGuard
Sincere CarryGuard
Bobi KlintmanForward
Tolu SmithCenter
Trevor KeelsGuard
Brice WilliamsGuard
Miller KoppForward
John UkomaduForward
Dawson Garcia Forward
Garrison Brooks Center
T.J. BickerstaffForward
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Prediction

The Detroit Pistons have come out strong in their opening Summer League games, maintaining the lead from start to finish in both matchups. Ron Holland II, drawing on his NBA experience, has emerged as a key leader for the squad, averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Despite entering their July 15 showdown as underdogs according to oddsmakers, the Pistons are well-positioned to deliver an upset and keep their win streak alive.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
