Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 15

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Detroit Pistons will go up against each other in the first of seven 2025 Summer League matchups scheduled for Tuesday. The two undefeated teams will face off for their third game of the event at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Ad

Both teams feature players selected from the 2025 draft in their rosters. Detroit picked Chaz Lanier with their 37th pick of the 2025 draft. Meanwhile, Minnesota selected two international big men, Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Timberwolves-Pistons Summer League matchup at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PT), with the contest being broadcasted on NBA TV and ESPN +.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans can also catch the action through a live stream, using FUBO TV or the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Minnesota Timberwolves (-170) vs Detroit Pistons (+142)

Spread: Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.5 -110) vs Detroit Pistons (+3.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Minnesota Timberwolves (o186.5 -110) vs Detroit Pistons (u186.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons began their Summer League on July 11, facing the New York Knicks at the Cox Pavilion. Backed by Ron Holland and Tolu Smith’s combined 44-point and 22-rebound contribution, the Pistons clinched a 104-86 win.

Ad

Detroit played their second matchup merely two days later, on July 13. Yet again, the Pistons dominated their opponents, blowing out the Houston Rockets 98-83, without ever trailing. While Daniss Jenkins led the team with 23 points, fellow starting lineup members, including Holland, Smith and Chaz Lanier, collectively scored 44 points.

Similarly, the Wolves also enter Tuesday’s clash with a flawless 2-0 record. However, their wins weren’t as dominant as their upcoming opponent’s.

Ad

Minnesota defeated the Pelicans 98-91 on July 10 and the Nuggets 94-83 on July 12. Terrence Shannon Jr. impressed the basketball community with his performance in these games, leading the team in points, averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Roster

Minnesota Timberwolves

Player Position Terrence Shannon Jr. Guard Rob Dillingham Guard Des Watson Guard Tristen Newton Guard Jesse Edwards Center Martez Brown Foward Babacar Sane Foward Joan Beringer Center Nojel Eastern Guard Jaylen Clark Guard Jamal Cain Foward Amari Bailey Guard CJ Fulton Guard Leonard Miller Foward Rocco Zikarsky Center

Ad

Detroit Pistons

Player Position Ronald Holland II Forward-Guard Chaz Lanier Guard Daniss Jenkins Guard Zakai Zeigler Guard T.J. Madlock Guard Sincere Carry Guard Bobi Klintman Forward Tolu Smith Center Trevor Keels Guard Brice Williams Guard Miller Kopp Forward John Ukomadu Forward Dawson Garcia Forward Garrison Brooks Center T.J. Bickerstaff Forward

Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Prediction

The Detroit Pistons have come out strong in their opening Summer League games, maintaining the lead from start to finish in both matchups. Ron Holland II, drawing on his NBA experience, has emerged as a key leader for the squad, averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Despite entering their July 15 showdown as underdogs according to oddsmakers, the Pistons are well-positioned to deliver an upset and keep their win streak alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.