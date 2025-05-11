Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for May 10 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 3

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors matchup is the second of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Saturday. This series is currently tied at 1-1. In Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinal series, the Warriors seized homecourt advantage by defeating the Wolves 99-88. The win, however, came at a cost as Steph Curry sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of that game.

Game 2 went the way of the Timberwolves, who prevaled 117-93 over the Warriors. Julius Randle went off for 24 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists while Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker contributed 20 points apiece. On the one hand, a Game 3 win can restore homecourt advantage back to Minnesota; on the other hand, a 2-1 series lead for the Warriors could afford Curry some more time to recover.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Mike Conley 5 2 3 0 0 1 1 15:32 2-5 1-2 0-0 +10 Jaden McDaniels 3 3 2 1 0 1 1 22:32 1-3 1-2 0-0 -1 Julius Randle 13 2 3 1 0 1 1 18:54 5-14 1-6 2-2 +5 Rudy Gobert 3 9 0 0 2 0 3 15:39 1-2 0-0 1-2 -9 Anthony Edwards 8 2 2 0 0 1 0 19:49 3-12 1-6 1-2 -11 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 0 2 2 0 0 1 0 9:58 0-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Donte DiVinzenzo 2 1 0 0 0 3 3 8:28 1-3 0-2 0-0 -12 Naz Reid 6 1 1 0 0 2 3 9:08 2-3 2-2 0-0 +9

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Brandin Podziemski 2 7 2 0 2 0 0 21:57 0-6 0-1 2-2 +3 Buddy Hield 0 2 1 0 2 0 0 12:42 0-3 0-1 0-0 -3 Draymond Green 2 2 2 1 0 4 2 17:35 1-3 0-1 0-0 +4 Jimmy Butler 18 3 3 0 0 3 1 20:01 7-13 0-1 4-5 +8 Trayce Jackson-Davis 4 0 0 1 0 4 2 5:03 2-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Moses Moody 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3:20 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Kevon Looney 2 3 0 1 1 0 2 6:49 1-3 0-0 0-0 -2 Gary Payton II 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 13:21 1-3 0-1 0-0 +4 Quinten Post 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2:31 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 Jonathan Kuminga 12 4 2 0 2 0 1 16:41 5-7 0-0 2-3 +11

