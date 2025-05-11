Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for May 10 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 3

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 11, 2025 02:12 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors matchup is the second of two NBA playoff games scheduled on Saturday. This series is currently tied at 1-1. In Game 1 of this Western Conference semifinal series, the Warriors seized homecourt advantage by defeating the Wolves 99-88. The win, however, came at a cost as Steph Curry sustained a hamstring injury in the first half of that game.

Game 2 went the way of the Timberwolves, who prevaled 117-93 over the Warriors. Julius Randle went off for 24 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists while Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Alexander-Walker contributed 20 points apiece. On the one hand, a Game 3 win can restore homecourt advantage back to Minnesota; on the other hand, a 2-1 series lead for the Warriors could afford Curry some more time to recover.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Mike Conley523001115:322-51-20-0+10
Jaden McDaniels332101122:321-31-20-0-1
Julius Randle1323101118:545-141-62-2+5
Rudy Gobert390020315:391-20-01-2-9
Anthony Edwards822001019:493-121-61-2-11
Nickeil Alexander-Walker02200109:580-20-00-0-1
Donte DiVinzenzo21000338:281-30-20-0-12
Naz Reid61100239:082-32-20-0+9
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Brandin Podziemski272020021:570-60-12-2+3
Buddy Hield021020012:420-30-10-0-3
Draymond Green222104217:351-30-10-0+4
Jimmy Butler1833003120:017-130-14-5+8
Trayce Jackson-Davis40010425:032-20-00-0-2
Moses Moody00000003:200-00-00-0-7
Kevon Looney23011026:491-30-00-0-2
Gary Payton II210100013:211-30-10-0+4
Quinten Post0 0 000012:310-00-00-0-6
Jonathan Kuminga1242020116:415-70-02-3+11
Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

