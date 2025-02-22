Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference playoff contenders battled it out in Friday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, marking their fourth meeting of the season. Houston had won two of the first three encounters.
The Rockets came out on fire, with Jalen Green dropping 13 points and Jabari Smith Jr. chipping in eight in his return, powering Houston to a 48-38 lead after the first quarter.
However, Minnesota responded in the second quarter, fueled by Anthony Edwards. After putting up 15 points in the first, the All-Star added 10 more as the Timberwolves outscored Houston by nine, cutting the deficit to 68-67 at halftime.
Edwards led all scorers with 25 at the break, while Naz Reid contributed 14 and Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 12 and 10, respectively.
For Houston, Green paced the Rockets with 19 first-half points, while Alperen Sengun and Smith recorded 13 and 11, respectively.
