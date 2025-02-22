  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 22, 2025 03:58 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference playoff contenders battled it out in Friday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, marking their fourth meeting of the season. Houston had won two of the first three encounters.

The Rockets came out on fire, with Jalen Green dropping 13 points and Jabari Smith Jr. chipping in eight in his return, powering Houston to a 48-38 lead after the first quarter.

However, Minnesota responded in the second quarter, fueled by Anthony Edwards. After putting up 15 points in the first, the All-Star added 10 more as the Timberwolves outscored Houston by nine, cutting the deficit to 68-67 at halftime.

Edwards led all scorers with 25 at the break, while Naz Reid contributed 14 and Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 12 and 10, respectively.

For Houston, Green paced the Rockets with 19 first-half points, while Alperen Sengun and Smith recorded 13 and 11, respectively.

Below is the box score for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Nickeil Alexander-Walker20:1310234580.022100000.0110111-3
Jaden McDaniels22:0312423560.01250.05683.30421103
Naz Reid20:13145361060.02450.0000.0051102-3
Anthony Edwards18:58251181553.33742.96875.0010010-7
Mike Conley07:09002010.0010.0000.0000003-2
Jaylen Clark10:40011000.0000.0000.0011000-2
Terrence Shannon Jr.08:494012450.0010.0000.00000018
Luka Garza03:47001010.0010.0000.00000022
Rob Dillingham08:082201425.0020.0000.0022000-1
TOTALS672014244553.382040.0111478.61146339-
Houston Rockets player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Dillon Brooks16:028423475.02366.7010.00400033
Tari Eason16:208104850.0010.0000.01001124
Alperen Sengun14:50137051145.5010.03475.0340042-6
Jalen Green19:26191261060.04666.73475.00120409
Amen Thompson17:547553475.0000.0111000501006
Jabari Smith Jr.16:2811424757.13560.0000.00400027
Aaron Holiday08:49210020.0000.02366.7010000-8
Jae'Sean Tate07:01010000.0000.0000.0010011-5
Steven Adams03:10000000.0000.0000.0000001-5
TOTALS682911254654.391656.391369.2420221011-

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
हिन्दी