Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score (Feb. 21) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference playoff contenders battled it out in Friday night’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, marking their fourth meeting of the season. Houston had won two of the first three encounters.

The Rockets came out on fire, with Jalen Green dropping 13 points and Jabari Smith Jr. chipping in eight in his return, powering Houston to a 48-38 lead after the first quarter.

However, Minnesota responded in the second quarter, fueled by Anthony Edwards. After putting up 15 points in the first, the All-Star added 10 more as the Timberwolves outscored Houston by nine, cutting the deficit to 68-67 at halftime.

Edwards led all scorers with 25 at the break, while Naz Reid contributed 14 and Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 12 and 10, respectively.

For Houston, Green paced the Rockets with 19 first-half points, while Alperen Sengun and Smith recorded 13 and 11, respectively.

Below is the box score for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Nickeil Alexander-Walker 20:13 10 2 3 4 5 80.0 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 1 1 1 -3 Jaden McDaniels 22:03 12 4 2 3 5 60.0 1 2 50.0 5 6 83.3 0 4 2 1 1 0 3 Naz Reid 20:13 14 5 3 6 10 60.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 5 1 1 0 2 -3 Anthony Edwards 18:58 25 1 1 8 15 53.3 3 7 42.9 6 8 75.0 0 1 0 0 1 0 -7 Mike Conley 07:09 0 0 2 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 -2 Jaylen Clark 10:40 0 1 1 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -2 Terrence Shannon Jr. 08:49 4 0 1 2 4 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 Luka Garza 03:47 0 0 1 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Rob Dillingham 08:08 2 2 0 1 4 25.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 2 0 0 0 -1 TOTALS 67 20 14 24 45 53.3 8 20 40.0 11 14 78.6 1 14 6 3 3 9 -

Houston Rockets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Dillon Brooks 16:02 8 4 2 3 4 75.0 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 0 4 0 0 0 3 3 Tari Eason 16:20 8 1 0 4 8 50.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 0 0 1 1 2 4 Alperen Sengun 14:50 13 7 0 5 11 45.5 0 1 0.0 3 4 75.0 3 4 0 0 4 2 -6 Jalen Green 19:26 19 1 2 6 10 60.0 4 6 66.7 3 4 75.0 0 1 2 0 4 0 9 Amen Thompson 17:54 7 5 5 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 100 0 5 0 1 0 0 6 Jabari Smith Jr. 16:28 11 4 2 4 7 57.1 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 0 4 0 0 0 2 7 Aaron Holiday 08:49 2 1 0 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 3 66.7 0 1 0 0 0 0 -8 Jae'Sean Tate 07:01 0 1 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 0 1 1 -5 Steven Adams 03:10 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -5 TOTALS 68 29 11 25 46 54.3 9 16 56.3 9 13 69.2 4 20 2 2 10 11 -

