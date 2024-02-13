Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 12, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves were at Crypto.com Arena on Monday to take on the LA Clippers for the second time this season. Minnesota, which eked out a close 109-105 decision on Jan. 15, hoped to go up 2-0 in the season series. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were once again expected to lead the Timberwolves in the rematch.

The first half was an end-to-end action with neither team able to pull away from the other. LA went into the halftime break leading 53-49 behind a balanced attack from its superstars. Towns and Edwards, unsurprisingly, paced the Timberwolves in the first 24 minutes of the game.

The third quarter was when the Minnesota Timberwolves battered the Minnesota Timberwolves 40-19 to put a stranglehold on the game. “Ant-Man” and his teammates turned the halftime deficit into a 93-68 advantage heading into the final period.

The Clippers desperately wanted to make a big run to start the fourth quarter but the Timberwolves snuffed out any rally attempt. When the lead ballooned to 24, both teams emptied their respective benches. The Timberwolves’ 121-100 win pushed their record to 36-16 while the Clippers dropped to 35-17.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers game player stats

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 47 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert made his presence felt on the defensive end, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied for a total of 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists to give the starters a boost.

Here are the Timberwolves' player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 11 0 1 1 1 Rudy Gobert 17 10 0 0 4 Karl-Anthony Towns 24 4 3 0 0 Mike Conley 5 4 7 2 0 Anthony Edwards 23 7 8 1 0 Josh Minott 0 2 0 0 0 Kyle Anderson 5 2 6 2 0 Naz Reid 11 7 1 0 0 Jordan McLaughlin 0 0 9 0 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 15 0 5 2 2 Daishen Nix 5 0 0 0 0 Monte Morris 5 2 2 1 0

LA Clippers game player stats

No one among the Clippers' superstars breached 20 points. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were tied for a team-best 18 points. James Harden had 17 points to go with six assists and two rebounds. "The Beard" and "PG-13" combined to hit 5-for-16 from deep.

Here are the Clippers' player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 18 6 3 1 0 0 Kawhi Leonard 18 4 1 1 0 3 Ivica Zubac 6 11 2 0 1 2 James Harden 17 2 6 1 1 0 Terance Mann 2 2 1 1 0 1 Daniel Theis 0 0 0 0 1 1 Mason Plumlee 2 3 2 0 0 2 Russell Westbrook 11 2 3 2 0 1 Amir Coffey 10 1 2 0 0 0 Brandon Boston Jr. 6 0 0 0 0 0 Norman Powell 6 2 0 0 0 1 Jordan Miller 4 1 0 0 0 0 Kobe Brown 0 2 0 0 0 2

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers game player ratings

Minnesota Timberwolves game player ratings

