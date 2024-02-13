  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 12, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 13, 2024 06:20 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers
The Minnesota Timberwolves were at Crypto.com Arena on Monday to take on the LA Clippers for the second time this season. Minnesota, which eked out a close 109-105 decision on Jan. 15, hoped to go up 2-0 in the season series. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were once again expected to lead the Timberwolves in the rematch.

The first half was an end-to-end action with neither team able to pull away from the other. LA went into the halftime break leading 53-49 behind a balanced attack from its superstars. Towns and Edwards, unsurprisingly, paced the Timberwolves in the first 24 minutes of the game.

The third quarter was when the Minnesota Timberwolves battered the Minnesota Timberwolves 40-19 to put a stranglehold on the game. “Ant-Man” and his teammates turned the halftime deficit into a 93-68 advantage heading into the final period.

The Clippers desperately wanted to make a big run to start the fourth quarter but the Timberwolves snuffed out any rally attempt. When the lead ballooned to 24, both teams emptied their respective benches. The Timberwolves’ 121-100 win pushed their record to 36-16 while the Clippers dropped to 35-17.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers game player stats

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards combined for 47 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert made his presence felt on the defensive end, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied for a total of 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists to give the starters a boost.

Here are the Timberwolves' player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels110111
Rudy Gobert1710004
Karl-Anthony Towns244300
Mike Conley54720
Anthony Edwards237810
Josh Minott02000
Kyle Anderson52620
Naz Reid117100
Jordan McLaughlin00900
Nickeil Alexander-Walker150522
Daishen Nix5 0000
Monte Morris5 2 210

LA Clippers game player stats

No one among the Clippers' superstars breached 20 points. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were tied for a team-best 18 points. James Harden had 17 points to go with six assists and two rebounds. "The Beard" and "PG-13" combined to hit 5-for-16 from deep.

Here are the Clippers' player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paul George1863100
Kawhi Leonard1841103
Ivica Zubac6112012
James Harden1726110
Terance Mann221101
Daniel Theis000011
Mason Plumlee232002
Russell Westbrook1123201
Amir Coffey1012000
Brandon Boston Jr.600000
Norman Powell6 2 0001
Jordan Miller4 1 0000
Kobe Brown0 2 0002

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers game player ratings

