Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 Moments (March 12)

The Minnesota Timberwolves erased a 22-point first-half deficit to beat the LA Clippers 118-100 on the road. The game quickly swung in the Timberwolves' favor after Kawhi Leonard abruptly exited the contest before the second quarter. Nobody knew why he left before TNT updated that he was dealing with back spasms.

The Timberwolves won the second quarter 34-29, trimming the Clippers' 22-point advantage to eight before halftime. They went on separated 8-0 and 10-0 runs to keep the game close in that stretch.

Anthony Edwards and Co. carried that momentum into the third, winning the quarter 29-15. They stretched the lead to 12 points early in the fourth. Edwards and Nickeil Walker-Alexander were key to the improbable turnaround as the former had 37 points on 51.7% shooting, while the latter had a season-high 28 points on 90.0% shooting.

The game produced plenty of top highlights and moments. Here are the five best plays:

#1. Anthony Edwards starts the game with a crafty finish

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves didn't start the game well, but that won't hold for the game's first play. Edwards dug into his bag on a layup attempt, with the euro step and reverse finish to complete the play over three Clippers players.

#2. Anthony Edwards puts the clamps on Paul George

Anthony Edwards took the challenge of guarding Paul George on the perimeter and easily got the better of him. As "PG" tried to get around his West All-Star teammate, Edwards picked his pockets and scored in transition.

#3. Naz Reid gets up for the rejection

Naz Reid has been providing invaluable production for the Timberwolves this season, especially in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. He produced one of the best defensive plays in the first half when he met Bones Hyland at the rim for a disrespectful block.

#4. James Harden goes vintage

James Harden doesn't do this more often now, but it's still as special as it was during his prime. "The Beard" turned back the clock by showing off his nifty dribbling before getting Nickeil Walker-Alexander on the pick-and-roll. Harden finished the play over Gobert with a tough layup.

#5. Paul George with the two-handed slam

Paul George didn't have the best games, but he was in his element on one of the possessions when the Clippers started hot. He got Naz Reid on the turnaround shake before running down the baseline for a two-handed slam.

