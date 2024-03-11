Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 10, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the LA Lakers for the third time this season on Thursday. Minnesota, which is 2-0 versus the home team, will be looking to win the head-to-head pairing with another victory. Beating the Lakers would be tough as the Timberwolves entered the game without injured stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

Without "KAT" and Gobert, the Timberwolves opened with Naz Reid playing center. He had a superb game in the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday so Minnesota coach Chris Finch didn't hesitate to start him.

The change helped as the Timberwolves kept the game close against the loaded Lakers. Reid, Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley helped the visitors stay within striking distance. The first quarter ended with LA up 32-28.

The second quarter was more of the same seesaw battle. Austin Reaves had 10 points but Minnesota stubbornly kept up. Naz Reid sustained his sizzling-hot form and dropped 21 in the first half. Jaden McDaniels also showed his two-way impact for the Timberwolves.

LeBron James took just five shots but he had a couple of nifty passes that led to easy points for the Lakers. Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura combined for 30 points to lead 69-68 before the halftime break.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 10 3 1 2 0 0 Naz Reid 21 1 3 0 0 3 Mike Conley 5 0 3 0 0 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 9 3 3 2 0 0 Anthony Edwards 10 6 5 2 1 1 T.J. Warren 2 1 0 0 0 1 Luka Garza 5 2 1 0 0 0 Jordan McLaughlin 6 1 2 0 0 1

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 15 4 5 5 1 3 Rui Hachimura 15 2 2 0 0 1 LeBron James 8 3 6 0 0 2 D'Angelo Russell 8 2 4 0 0 1 Austin Reaves 12 3 1 0 0 2 Taurean Prince 2 1 1 0 0 0 Jaxson Hayes 7 2 0 0 0 1 Spencer Dinwiddie 0 0 1 0 0 0 Max Christie 2 2 0 0 0 1

LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards 3-pointers tonight

LeBron James went 1-for-1 in 3-pointers tonight while D'Angelo Russell was 1-for-2.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards continued his struggles from behind the arc, finishing 0-for-2 in the first half on Sunday.