Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 19) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers clashed in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Minnesota earned the right to face LA after grabbing the final guaranteed postseason spot in the tightly contested West playoff positioning. They entered the series as slight underdogs against Luka Doncic and Co.

Ad

Doncic rudely welcomed the Timberwolves with a 12-point first-quarter display. The Slovenian dictated the game's tempo and went wherever he wanted to, regardless of who guarded him. LA raced to a 28-21 lead after 12 minutes.

Minnesota responded with a 26-6 run in the opening six minutes of the second quarter. With Anthony Edwards facing multiple bodies every time he tried to attack the defense, the Timberwolves got a big lift from Naz Reid, who had 13 points in the period. Donte DiVincenzo drilled a 30-footer over Austin Reaves at the halftime buzzer to give the visitors a 59-48 lead.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julius Randle 6 1 3 Jaden McDaniels 14 6 0 Rudy Gobert 0 3 1 Mike Conley 4 1 2 Anthony Edwards 8 2 3 Naz Reid 17 5 0 Donte DiVincenzo 5 5 2 Nickeil-Alexander Walker 5 1 2

Ad

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 9 4 1 LeBron James 10 1 0 Jaxson Hayes 1 3 0 Luka Doncic 20 4 1 Austin Reaves 2 2 2 Dorian Finney-Smith 3 2 2 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 1 2 Gabe Vincent 3 0 0 Jordan Goodwin 0 0 0

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More