Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Apr. 19) | Game 1, 2025 NBA Playoffs

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 20, 2025 01:53 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Game 1 on Apr. 19. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers clashed in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series. Minnesota earned the right to face LA after grabbing the final guaranteed postseason spot in the tightly contested West playoff positioning. They entered the series as slight underdogs against Luka Doncic and Co.

Doncic rudely welcomed the Timberwolves with a 12-point first-quarter display. The Slovenian dictated the game's tempo and went wherever he wanted to, regardless of who guarded him. LA raced to a 28-21 lead after 12 minutes.

Minnesota responded with a 26-6 run in the opening six minutes of the second quarter. With Anthony Edwards facing multiple bodies every time he tried to attack the defense, the Timberwolves got a big lift from Naz Reid, who had 13 points in the period. Donte DiVincenzo drilled a 30-footer over Austin Reaves at the halftime buzzer to give the visitors a 59-48 lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Julius Randle613
Jaden McDaniels1460
Rudy Gobert031
Mike Conley412
Anthony Edwards823
Naz Reid1750
Donte DiVincenzo552
Nickeil-Alexander Walker512
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura941
LeBron James1010
Jaxson Hayes130
Luka Doncic2041
Austin Reaves222
Dorian Finney-Smith322
Jarred Vanderbilt012
Gabe Vincent300
Jordan Goodwin000
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
