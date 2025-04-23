Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 23, 2025 03:19 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 2. (Photo: IMAGN)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 2. (Photo: IMAGN)

All the pressure was on the LA Lakers entering Game 2 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Lakers had a disappointing start to the 2025 NBA playoffs, getting blown out 117-95 by the Timberwolves in Game 1.

Coach JJ Redick didn't make any changes to his starting five. It still featured Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes. Redick called Monday's practice their best in months while also pointing out the need to give better effort on both ends of the floor.

On the other hand, coach Chris Finch also had the same starting five from their win in Game 1. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards were in the backcourt, while Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert were in the frontcourt.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 2

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle15221002186-101-22-2-18
Jaden McDaniels6310002202-60-12-2-9
Rudy Gobert4101001151-30-02-4-4
Mike Conley0200000120-30-20-0-8
Anthony Edwards12200010195-101-31-2-12
Naz Reid000002380-20-10-0-12
Donte DiVincenzo210002380-10-12-2-14
Nickeil Alexander-Walker2110011140-10-02-2-5
Terrence Shannon Jr.210010171-10-00-07
Josh MinottDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Jesse EdwardsDNP
Bones HylandDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Jaylen ClarkDNP
Tristen NewtonDNP
Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Rui Hachimura5301021141-30-23-33
LeBron James13440102205-91-22-211
Jaxson Hayes200010361-10-00-08
Luka Doncic22550021216-102-58-815
Austin Reaves6330002203-80-50-012
Dorian Finney-Smith4410002182-20-00-09
Jarred Vanderbilt000101130-10-10-0-1
Gabe Vincent6010011122-32-30-015
Jordan Goodwin010000160-00-00-03
Markieff MorrisDNP
Alex LenDNP
Trey Jemison IIIDNP
Christian KolokoDNP
Shake MiltonDNP
Bronny JamesDNP
Dalton KnechtDNP
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
