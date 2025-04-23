Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

All the pressure was on the LA Lakers entering Game 2 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Lakers had a disappointing start to the 2025 NBA playoffs, getting blown out 117-95 by the Timberwolves in Game 1.

Coach JJ Redick didn't make any changes to his starting five. It still featured Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes. Redick called Monday's practice their best in months while also pointing out the need to give better effort on both ends of the floor.

On the other hand, coach Chris Finch also had the same starting five from their win in Game 1. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards were in the backcourt, while Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert were in the frontcourt.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 2

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Julius Randle 15 2 2 1 0 0 2 18 6-10 1-2 2-2 -18 Jaden McDaniels 6 3 1 0 0 0 2 20 2-6 0-1 2-2 -9 Rudy Gobert 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 15 1-3 0-0 2-4 -4 Mike Conley 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 12 0-3 0-2 0-0 -8 Anthony Edwards 12 2 0 0 0 1 0 19 5-10 1-3 1-2 -12 Naz Reid 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 8 0-2 0-1 0-0 -12 Donte DiVincenzo 2 1 0 0 0 2 3 8 0-1 0-1 2-2 -14 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 14 0-1 0-0 2-2 -5 Terrence Shannon Jr. 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 7 Josh Minott DNP Leonard Miller DNP Luka Garza DNP Jesse Edwards DNP Bones Hyland DNP Joe Ingles DNP Jaylen Clark DNP Tristen Newton DNP

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Rui Hachimura 5 3 0 1 0 2 1 14 1-3 0-2 3-3 3 LeBron James 13 4 4 0 1 0 2 20 5-9 1-2 2-2 11 Jaxson Hayes 2 0 0 0 1 0 3 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 8 Luka Doncic 22 5 5 0 0 2 1 21 6-10 2-5 8-8 15 Austin Reaves 6 3 3 0 0 0 2 20 3-8 0-5 0-0 12 Dorian Finney-Smith 4 4 1 0 0 0 2 18 2-2 0-0 0-0 9 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 Gabe Vincent 6 0 1 0 0 1 1 12 2-3 2-3 0-0 15 Jordan Goodwin 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Markieff Morris DNP Alex Len DNP Trey Jemison III DNP Christian Koloko DNP Shake Milton DNP Bronny James DNP Dalton Knecht DNP

Note: These are the stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

