Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2
All the pressure was on the LA Lakers entering Game 2 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Lakers had a disappointing start to the 2025 NBA playoffs, getting blown out 117-95 by the Timberwolves in Game 1.
Coach JJ Redick didn't make any changes to his starting five. It still featured Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes. Redick called Monday's practice their best in months while also pointing out the need to give better effort on both ends of the floor.
On the other hand, coach Chris Finch also had the same starting five from their win in Game 1. Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards were in the backcourt, while Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert were in the frontcourt.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 2
Timberwolves
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Julius Randle
15
2
2
1
0
0
2
18
6-10
1-2
2-2
-18
Jaden McDaniels
6
3
1
0
0
0
2
20
2-6
0-1
2-2
-9
Rudy Gobert
4
1
0
1
0
0
1
15
1-3
0-0
2-4
-4
Mike Conley
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
12
0-3
0-2
0-0
-8
Anthony Edwards
12
2
0
0
0
1
0
19
5-10
1-3
1-2
-12
Naz Reid
0
0
0
0
0
2
3
8
0-2
0-1
0-0
-12
Donte DiVincenzo
2
1
0
0
0
2
3
8
0-1
0-1
2-2
-14
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
2
1
1
0
0
1
1
14
0-1
0-0
2-2
-5
Terrence Shannon Jr.
2
1
0
0
1
0
1
7
1-1
0-0
0-0
7
Josh Minott
DNP
Leonard Miller
DNP
Luka Garza
DNP
Jesse Edwards
DNP
Bones Hyland
DNP
Joe Ingles
DNP
Jaylen Clark
DNP
Tristen Newton
DNP
Lakers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Rui Hachimura
5
3
0
1
0
2
1
14
1-3
0-2
3-3
3
LeBron James
13
4
4
0
1
0
2
20
5-9
1-2
2-2
11
Jaxson Hayes
2
0
0
0
1
0
3
6
1-1
0-0
0-0
8
Luka Doncic
22
5
5
0
0
2
1
21
6-10
2-5
8-8
15
Austin Reaves
6
3
3
0
0
0
2
20
3-8
0-5
0-0
12
Dorian Finney-Smith
4
4
1
0
0
0
2
18
2-2
0-0
0-0
9
Jarred Vanderbilt
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
3
0-1
0-1
0-0
-1
Gabe Vincent
6
0
1
0
0
1
1
12
2-3
2-3
0-0
15
Jordan Goodwin
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
6
0-0
0-0
0-0
3
Markieff Morris
DNP
Alex Len
DNP
Trey Jemison III
DNP
Christian Koloko
DNP
Shake Milton
DNP
Bronny James
DNP
Dalton Knecht
DNP
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
