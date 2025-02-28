  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 28, 2025 04:49 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Feb. 27 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued a four-game road swing on Thursday with another showdown against the LA Lakers. Minnesota could win the season series after beating the Lakers in their previous two meetings. The Timberwolves got their first look at the retooled Lakers in the final duel between the two teams in the regular season.

Minnesota kept the game close in the first six minutes of the opening quarter before the Lakers surged to end the period. Luka Doncic led the charge with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists to help LA to a 33-17 lead. LeBron James contributed 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Timberwolves bounced back in the second quarter behind Anthony Edwards, Terrance Shannon Jr. and Mike Conley. Minnesota outscored Los Angeles 30-25 in the period to trail cut the deficit to 58-47 at halftime.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels51110
Naz Reid04200
Mike Conley61320
Anthony Edwards135300
Jaylen Clark30000
Luka Garza11000
Donte DiVincenzo32100
Nickeil Alexander-Walker50001
Terrence Shannon Jr.92100
Rob Dillingham20110
Josh Minott----------
Leonard Miller----------
Jesse Edwards- - --------
Joe Ingles- - --------
Tristen Newton- - --------
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rui Hachimura33200
LeBron James195310
Jaxson Hayes22000
Luka Doncic137400
Austin Reaves94210
Dorian Finney-Smith01000
Jarred Vanderbilt51100
Gabe Vincent21000
Jordan Goodwin51110
Dalton Knecht01000
Markieff Morris----------
Cam Reddish- - --------
Alex Len- - --------
Shake Milton- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

Edited by Michael Macasero
