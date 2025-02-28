Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued a four-game road swing on Thursday with another showdown against the LA Lakers. Minnesota could win the season series after beating the Lakers in their previous two meetings. The Timberwolves got their first look at the retooled Lakers in the final duel between the two teams in the regular season.

Minnesota kept the game close in the first six minutes of the opening quarter before the Lakers surged to end the period. Luka Doncic led the charge with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists to help LA to a 33-17 lead. LeBron James contributed 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The Timberwolves bounced back in the second quarter behind Anthony Edwards, Terrance Shannon Jr. and Mike Conley. Minnesota outscored Los Angeles 30-25 in the period to trail cut the deficit to 58-47 at halftime.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 5 1 1 1 0 Naz Reid 0 4 2 0 0 Mike Conley 6 1 3 2 0 Anthony Edwards 13 5 3 0 0 Jaylen Clark 3 0 0 0 0 Luka Garza 1 1 0 0 0 Donte DiVincenzo 3 2 1 0 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5 0 0 0 1 Terrence Shannon Jr. 9 2 1 0 0 Rob Dillingham 2 0 1 1 0 Josh Minott - - - - - - - - - - Leonard Miller - - - - - - - - - - Jesse Edwards - - - - - - - - - - Joe Ingles - - - - - - - - - - Tristen Newton - - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 3 3 2 0 0 LeBron James 19 5 3 1 0 Jaxson Hayes 2 2 0 0 0 Luka Doncic 13 7 4 0 0 Austin Reaves 9 4 2 1 0 Dorian Finney-Smith 0 1 0 0 0 Jarred Vanderbilt 5 1 1 0 0 Gabe Vincent 2 1 0 0 0 Jordan Goodwin 5 1 1 1 0 Dalton Knecht 0 1 0 0 0 Markieff Morris - - - - - - - - - - Cam Reddish - - - - - - - - - - Alex Len - - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

