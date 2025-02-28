Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 27) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves continued a four-game road swing on Thursday with another showdown against the LA Lakers. Minnesota could win the season series after beating the Lakers in their previous two meetings. The Timberwolves got their first look at the retooled Lakers in the final duel between the two teams in the regular season.
Minnesota kept the game close in the first six minutes of the opening quarter before the Lakers surged to end the period. Luka Doncic led the charge with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists to help LA to a 33-17 lead. LeBron James contributed 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
The Timberwolves bounced back in the second quarter behind Anthony Edwards, Terrance Shannon Jr. and Mike Conley. Minnesota outscored Los Angeles 30-25 in the period to trail cut the deficit to 58-47 at halftime.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers player stats and box score
Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score
LA Lakers player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.