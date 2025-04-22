Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 22) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers are set to clash in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. While the Lakers started the series with home-court advantage, they quickly surrendered it after a dominant 117-95 victory by the Timberwolves in Game 1, fueled by red-hot 3-point shooting.

Minnesota outmuscled and outpaced the Lakers, making life difficult for LeBron James and company. Four Timberwolves players were on fire from beyond the arc and the team executed flawlessly on offense, shooting an impressive 51.2% from the field. Meanwhile, their stifling defense limited the Lakers to just 39.8% shooting, exposing significant gaps on both ends of the floor for LA.

For the Lakers to bounce back and even the series in Game 2, they must drastically improve their transition defense. In Game 1, they allowed 25 fast break points while managing only six of their own while they struggled to generate offense against Minnesota’s set defense.

Bench production was another glaring issue. The Timberwolves’ second unit outscored the Lakers’ bench 43-13, with Naz Reid contributing 23 points alone. That 30-point disparity proved decisive and the Lakers will need far greater support from their reserves if they hope to avoid falling into a 2-0 series deficit.

The Lakers simply cannot afford to fall into a 2-0 hole. Failing to secure at least one win in their opening two home games would significantly damage their chances of taking the series. Expect the Purple and Gold to come out with heightened energy and increased physicality in Game 2, determined to level the series at 1-1 before shifting to Minnesota for the next stretch.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Apr. 22

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Timberwolves have one player on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Rob Dillingham has been ruled out with a right ankle sprain.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers also have one player on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) have been ruled out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 22

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

PG Mike Conley Donte DiVincenzo

SG Anthony Edwards Nickeil Walker-Alexander Bones Hyland SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark Terrence Shannon Jr. PF Julius Randle Naz Reid Joe Ingles C Rudy Gobert Luka Garza Leonard Miller

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Shake Milton SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin Bronny James SF Rui Hachimura Dorian Finney-Smith Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Markieff Morris

