Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips - April 30 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 5

The LA Lakers will look to save their season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. Minnesota has dominated the series and holds a 3-1 lead. It has been the Anthony Edwards show for the Timberwolves. The 23-year-old has been stellar so far and will look to keep it rolling in Game 5.

On the other hand, the Lakers need to figure out their matchup problems if they hope to save their season. JJ Redick’s debut season as a coach could come to an end if he can’t figure out a way around Minnesota’s dominance in the paint.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Timberwolves-Lakers game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday from the Crypto.com Arena. Fans can tune in to the live stream of the game through NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+190) vs Lakers (-233)

Odds: Timberwolves (+5.5) vs. Lakers (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Timberwolves (o209.5 -110) vs. Lakers (u209.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves have rarely put a foot wrong in this series. The team’s stars, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, have been in excellent form and are leading by example through the first round. Furthermore, Minnesota’s size has been a big issue for the Lakers, who don’t have a real center on their roster.

There is also the issue of JJ Redick’s rotations, which may have hurt LA's chances in Game 4. Redick left his starters to play all 24 minutes in the first half of Game 4, a move that didn’t leave his players with enough energy to finish the game. Furthermore, the Lakers have made basic mistakes in crucial moments.

Even their best players, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, blew easy buckets in Game 4 and the chance to keep the series in the balance. In all likelihood, Redick will choose a small-ball lineup for Game 5. If Doncic, James and Reaves don’t carry the load on offense, the Lakers’ season might end on Wednesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineup

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Lakers

PG: Luka Doncic | SG: Austin Reaves | SF: Rui Hachimura | PF: LeBron James | C: Jaxson Hayes

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Luka Doncic has, by far, been the Lakers’ best player during this series. Through the first four games, he has recorded 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. With LA’s season on the line, Doncic is expected to take things up a notch; as such, it could pay off to bet on him to surpass his points prop of 31.5.

Anthony Edwards has been the Timberwolves’ driving force throughout the Western Conference first round. He is recording 29.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game and will likely surpass his points prop of 28.5 on Wednesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Prediction

While the Lakers look all but defeated as we head into Game 5, they cannot be counted out. LA has too much talent on its roster to roll over and wave the white flag. Expect the Lakers to pull through and make it 3-2 in what should be a close game.

