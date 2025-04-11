  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 10

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 10

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 11, 2025 02:09 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score for Apr. 10. [photo: @timberwolves/IG, @memgrizz/IG]
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score for Apr. 10. [photo: @timberwolves/IG, @memgrizz/IG]

The Minnesota Timberwolves capped off a five-game road swing with a crucial showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Neck and neck in the battle for an outright playoff berth, the result of Thursday's game would likely have playoff implications for both teams.

Ad

The Timberwolves raced to a 21-13 lead midway through the first quarter behind 5-for-8 efficiency from rainbow distance. Anthony Edwards' 13 points in nine minutes helped the visiting team to a 37-31 lead.

Memphis took the opening salvo in stride to catch up behind Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama. If not for six turnovers, the Grizzlies might have inched closer before the quarter ended.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Julius Randle8
Jaden McDaniels3
Rudy Gobert2
Mike Conley0
Anthony Edwards13
Naz Reid5
Donte DiVincenzo3
Nickeil Alexander-Walker3
Jaylen Clark0
Ad

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.6
Zach Edey2
Ja Morant12
Desmond Bane5
Vince Williams Jr.2
Santi Aldama3
Lamar Stevens0
John Konchar0
Scotty Pippen Jr.1
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications