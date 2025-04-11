Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies Player Stats and Box Score for Apr. 10

The Minnesota Timberwolves capped off a five-game road swing with a crucial showdown against the Memphis Grizzlies. Neck and neck in the battle for an outright playoff berth, the result of Thursday's game would likely have playoff implications for both teams.

The Timberwolves raced to a 21-13 lead midway through the first quarter behind 5-for-8 efficiency from rainbow distance. Anthony Edwards' 13 points in nine minutes helped the visiting team to a 37-31 lead.

Memphis took the opening salvo in stride to catch up behind Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Santi Aldama. If not for six turnovers, the Grizzlies might have inched closer before the quarter ended.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julius Randle 8 Jaden McDaniels 3 Rudy Gobert 2 Mike Conley 0 Anthony Edwards 13 Naz Reid 5 Donte DiVincenzo 3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3 Jaylen Clark 0

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 6 Zach Edey 2 Ja Morant 12 Desmond Bane 5 Vince Williams Jr. 2 Santi Aldama 3 Lamar Stevens 0 John Konchar 0 Scotty Pippen Jr. 1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

