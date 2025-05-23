Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the OKC Thunder in Game 2 on Thursday. After losing 114-88 in the series opener two nights ago, the Timberwolves hoped to even the series in the rematch.

Oklahoma grabbed the early lead behind a multi-pronged attack led by Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and newly named MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They threatened to blow the game open early, but Minnesota had a late surge, cutting Oklahoma's lead to 29-25 after 12 minutes.

The second quarter was a defensive slugfest and a bruising battle in the paint. Both teams shot poorly from behind the arc, moving the showdown to the shaded lane where OKC had the slight edge. The Thunder kept the held a 58-50 lead at halftime.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julius Randle 2 4 5 Jaden McDaniels 11 1 0 Rudy Gobert 0 6 1 Mike Conley 3 0 2 Anthony Edwards 16 7 3 Naz Reid 4 2 0 Donte DiVincenzo 8 2 3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 6 0 1

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 11 3 2 Jalen Williams 10 5 2 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 3 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19 3 4 Luguentz Dort 5 3 0 Kenrich Williams 0 1 0 Alex Caruso 7 1 0 Isaiah Joe 0 1 1 Aaron Wiggins 0 2 2 Cason Wallace 2 2 2

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

