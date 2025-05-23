Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 23, 2025 01:59 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Game Player Stats and Box Score for May 22 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Timberwolves took on the OKC Thunder in Game 2 on Thursday. After losing 114-88 in the series opener two nights ago, the Timberwolves hoped to even the series in the rematch.

Ad

Oklahoma grabbed the early lead behind a multi-pronged attack led by Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and newly named MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They threatened to blow the game open early, but Minnesota had a late surge, cutting Oklahoma's lead to 29-25 after 12 minutes.

The second quarter was a defensive slugfest and a bruising battle in the paint. Both teams shot poorly from behind the arc, moving the showdown to the shaded lane where OKC had the slight edge. The Thunder kept the held a 58-50 lead at halftime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Julius Randle245
Jaden McDaniels1110
Rudy Gobert061
Mike Conley302
Anthony Edwards1673
Naz Reid420
Donte DiVincenzo823
Nickeil Alexander-Walker601
Ad

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren1132
Jalen Williams1052
Isaiah Hartenstein432
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1934
Luguentz Dort530
Kenrich Williams010
Alex Caruso710
Isaiah Joe011
Aaron Wiggins022
Cason Wallace222
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications