  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box score for May 28 | 2025 NBA playoffs WCF Game 5

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box score for May 28 | 2025 NBA playoffs WCF Game 5

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 29, 2025 01:49 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box score for May 28 | 2025 NBA playoffs WCF Game 5. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Timberwolves hoped to break through in Game 5 against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday in Oklahoma. Following lopsided losses on the road to open the series, the Timberwolves looked to stay alive in the Western Conference finals with a much-needed win. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, who struggled two nights ago in Minnesota, led a desperate team facing elimination.

Ad

Chet Holmgren dropped seven points in the opening five minutes to push the Thunder to a 15-7 lead. Holmgren's hot start forced Timberwolves coach Chris Finch to an early timeout. The brief ceasefire hardly mattered as the home team continued to dominate behind a push from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC led 26-9 after one quarter.

Minnesota played better in the second quarter, but the hosts remained dominant. SGA and Holmgren sustained their form, while Alex Caruso came off the bench to give the Thunder a big lift with his scoring and defense. Caruso's eight points, two steals, one rebound and one assist in the period helped push OKC to a 65-32 halftime lead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Julius Randle811
Jaden McDaniels341
Rudy Gobert041
Mike Conley001
Anthony Edwards951
Naz Reid410
Donte DiVincenzo340
Nickeil Alexander-Walker011
Terrence Shannon Jr.500
Josh Minott----------
Leonard Miller----------
Luka Garza----------
Joe Ingles----------
Jaylen Clark----------
Rob Dillingham- - --------
Ad

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Chet Holmgren1520
Jalen Williams1562
Isaiah Hartenstein230
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander2045
Luguentz Dort021
Kenrich Williams030
Alex Caruso811
Isaiah Joe000
Aaron Wiggins021
Cason Wallace512






Dillon Jones----------
Ousmane Dieng----------
Jaylin Williams----------
Ajay Mitchell----------
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications