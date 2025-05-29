Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder game player stats and box score for May 28 | 2025 NBA playoffs WCF Game 5

The Minnesota Timberwolves hoped to break through in Game 5 against the OKC Thunder on Wednesday in Oklahoma. Following lopsided losses on the road to open the series, the Timberwolves looked to stay alive in the Western Conference finals with a much-needed win. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, who struggled two nights ago in Minnesota, led a desperate team facing elimination.

Chet Holmgren dropped seven points in the opening five minutes to push the Thunder to a 15-7 lead. Holmgren's hot start forced Timberwolves coach Chris Finch to an early timeout. The brief ceasefire hardly mattered as the home team continued to dominate behind a push from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC led 26-9 after one quarter.

Minnesota played better in the second quarter, but the hosts remained dominant. SGA and Holmgren sustained their form, while Alex Caruso came off the bench to give the Thunder a big lift with his scoring and defense. Caruso's eight points, two steals, one rebound and one assist in the period helped push OKC to a 65-32 halftime lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julius Randle 8 1 1 Jaden McDaniels 3 4 1 Rudy Gobert 0 4 1 Mike Conley 0 0 1 Anthony Edwards 9 5 1 Naz Reid 4 1 0 Donte DiVincenzo 3 4 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 0 1 1 Terrence Shannon Jr. 5 0 0 Josh Minott - - - - - - - - - - Leonard Miller - - - - - - - - - - Luka Garza - - - - - - - - - - Joe Ingles - - - - - - - - - - Jaylen Clark - - - - - - - - - - Rob Dillingham - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Chet Holmgren 15 2 0 Jalen Williams 15 6 2 Isaiah Hartenstein 2 3 0 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 20 4 5 Luguentz Dort 0 2 1 Kenrich Williams 0 3 0 Alex Caruso 8 1 1 Isaiah Joe 0 0 0 Aaron Wiggins 0 2 1 Cason Wallace 5 1 2













Dillon Jones - - - - - - - - - - Ousmane Dieng - - - - - - - - - - Jaylin Williams - - - - - - - - - - Ajay Mitchell - - - - - - - - - -



Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

