Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder are back at it again on Monday after facing off in Minnesota last night. The Timberwolves were out for revenge after the Thunder outlasted them on their home floor. The visitors also looked to even the season series at two wins a piece.

Coach Chris Finch didn't change his starting lineup, with Jaylen Clark being cleared to play despite suffering a neck injury. Clark was joined by Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo were still out due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault made one change to his starting five after Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the game. Holmgren, who had a fractured hip, was given a rest as part of his injury management. He was replaced by Cason Wallace, who joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 9 4 1 0 0 0 0 9 4-5 0-0 1-1 -4 Naz Reid 2 3 0 0 0 2 2 7 1-3 0-0 0-0 -6 Mike Conley 3 0 1 0 0 1 2 7 1-2 1-2 0-0 -6 Anthony Edwards 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2-6 1-3 0-0 -4 Jaylen Clark 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 9 0-1 0-1 0-0 -4 Josh Minott 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 1-2 0-1 0-0 2 Luka Garza 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 5 1-3 1-2 0-0 2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 3 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 Terrence Shannon Jr. 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Rob Dillingham DNP Leonard Miller DNP Jesse Edwards DNP Joe Ingles DNP Tristen Newton DNP

Thunder

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jalen Williams 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 9 3-5 0-1 1-2 4 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 3 1 0 1 1 1 9 1-3 0-1 2-2 4 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3-4 1-1 4-4 5 Luguentz Dort 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0-2 0-1 0-2 4 Cason Wallace 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 9 2-3 0-1 0-0 4 Jaylin Williams 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 Alex Caruso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Isaiah Joe 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Aaron Wiggins 3 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 1-1 1-1 0-0 -1 Adam Flagler DNP Dillon Jones DNP Ousmane Dieng DNP Kenrich Williams DNP Alex Ducas DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

