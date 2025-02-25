  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 24 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 25, 2025 01:39 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 24. (Photo: IMAGN)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 24. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder are back at it again on Monday after facing off in Minnesota last night. The Timberwolves were out for revenge after the Thunder outlasted them on their home floor. The visitors also looked to even the season series at two wins a piece.

Coach Chris Finch didn't change his starting lineup, with Jaylen Clark being cleared to play despite suffering a neck injury. Clark was joined by Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo were still out due to their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault made one change to his starting five after Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the game. Holmgren, who had a fractured hip, was given a rest as part of his injury management. He was replaced by Cason Wallace, who joined Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels941000094-50-01-1-4
Naz Reid230002271-30-00-0-6
Mike Conley301001271-21-20-0-6
Anthony Edwards5310001122-61-30-0-4
Jaylen Clark002000090-10-10-0-4
Josh Minott200100051-20-10-02
Luka Garza301001051-31-20-02
Nickeil Alexander-Walker421000132-20-00-00
Terrence Shannon Jr.011000030-00-00-00
Rob DillinghamDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Jesse EdwardsDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Tristen NewtonDNP
Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jalen Williams701100093-50-11-24
Isaiah Hartenstein431011191-30-12-24
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1111000083-41-14-45
Luguentz Dort010000090-20-10-24
Cason Wallace420100092-30-10-04
Jaylin Williams300000031-11-10-00
Alex Caruso000000020-10-00-00
Isaiah Joe001000030-10-00-00
Aaron Wiggins320200061-11-10-0-1
Adam FlaglerDNP
Dillon JonesDNP
Ousmane DiengDNP
Kenrich WilliamsDNP
Alex DucasDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

