Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score - May 20 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 1

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Paycom Center on Tuesday for Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals matchup against the OKC Thunder. The Timberwolves were feeling confident after dispatching the Golden State Warriors in five games, while the Thunder had a gruelling seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets.

Coach Chris Finch didn't make any changes to his starting five, which consists of Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Edwards and Randle were fantastic in the previous round versus Golden State.

Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault went with his usual starting lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. SGA was fantastic against the Nuggets, while Williams finally came alive in the must-win Game 7.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Game 1

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Julius Randle 6 0 1 0 0 1 1 7 2-4 2-3 0-0 -1 Jaden McDaniels 5 4 1 0 0 2 1 9 2-2 1-1 0-0 2 Rudy Gobert 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 7 Mike Conley 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 5 Anthony Edwards 7 3 0 0 1 2 1 12 2-3 1-1 2-3 3 Naz Reid 0 5 1 0 0 0 1 10 0-3 0-2 0-0 -4 Donte DiVincenzo 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 1-3 1-2 0-0 -3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-3 0-2 0-0 3 Jaylen Clark 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Josh Minott DNP Leonard Miller DNP Luka Garza DNP Joe Ingles DNP Terrence Shannon Jr. DNP Rob Dillingham DNP

Thunder

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Chet Holmgren 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 6 0-1 0-0 0-2 -7 Jalen Williams 4 1 0 2 0 0 0 7 1-3 0-0 2-2 1 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 1 0 1 0 1 1 7 2-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 9 0 2 2 0 0 0 12 2-8 0-2 5-7 -3 Luguentz Dort 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 0-1 0-1 0-0 -2 Kenrich Williams 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Alex Caruso 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Isaiah Joe 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 4 1-1 1-1 0-0 -3 Cason Wallace 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 8 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Jaylin Williams DNP Dillon Jones DNP Ousmane Dieng DNP Aaron Wiggins DNP Ajay Mitchell DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

