Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score - May 20 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 1
The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Paycom Center on Tuesday for Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals matchup against the OKC Thunder. The Timberwolves were feeling confident after dispatching the Golden State Warriors in five games, while the Thunder had a gruelling seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets.
Coach Chris Finch didn't make any changes to his starting five, which consists of Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Edwards and Randle were fantastic in the previous round versus Golden State.
Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault went with his usual starting lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. SGA was fantastic against the Nuggets, while Williams finally came alive in the must-win Game 7.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Game 1
Timberwolves
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Julius Randle
6
0
1
0
0
1
1
7
2-4
2-3
0-0
-1
Jaden McDaniels
5
4
1
0
0
2
1
9
2-2
1-1
0-0
2
Rudy Gobert
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0-1
0-0
0-0
7
Mike Conley
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
6
0-1
0-0
0-0
5
Anthony Edwards
7
3
0
0
1
2
1
12
2-3
1-1
2-3
3
Naz Reid
0
5
1
0
0
0
1
10
0-3
0-2
0-0
-4
Donte DiVincenzo
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
6
1-3
1-2
0-0
-3
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0-3
0-2
0-0
3
Jaylen Clark
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
Josh Minott
DNP
Leonard Miller
DNP
Luka Garza
DNP
Joe Ingles
DNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.
DNP
Rob Dillingham
DNP
Thunder
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Chet Holmgren
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
6
0-1
0-0
0-2
-7
Jalen Williams
4
1
0
2
0
0
0
7
1-3
0-0
2-2
1
Isaiah Hartenstein
4
1
0
1
0
1
1
7
2-2
0-0
0-0
-1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
9
0
2
2
0
0
0
12
2-8
0-2
5-7
-3
Luguentz Dort
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
9
0-1
0-1
0-0
-2
Kenrich Williams
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
Alex Caruso
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
Isaiah Joe
3
2
0
0
0
0
1
4
1-1
1-1
0-0
-3
Cason Wallace
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
8
0-1
0-1
0-0
3
Jaylin Williams
DNP
Dillon Jones
DNP
Ousmane Dieng
DNP
Aaron Wiggins
DNP
Ajay Mitchell
DNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first quarter.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
