Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score - May 20 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, WCF Game 1

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 21, 2025 01:16 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Game 1. (Photo: IMAGN)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Game 1. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Paycom Center on Tuesday for Game 1 of their Western Conference Finals matchup against the OKC Thunder. The Timberwolves were feeling confident after dispatching the Golden State Warriors in five games, while the Thunder had a gruelling seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets.

Coach Chris Finch didn't make any changes to his starting five, which consists of Mike Conley Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Edwards and Randle were fantastic in the previous round versus Golden State.

Meanwhile, coach Mark Daigneault went with his usual starting lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. SGA was fantastic against the Nuggets, while Williams finally came alive in the must-win Game 7.

also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Game 1

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle601001172-42-30-0-1
Jaden McDaniels541002192-21-10-02
Rudy Gobert000000220-10-00-07
Mike Conley011000160-10-00-05
Anthony Edwards7300121122-31-12-33
Naz Reid0510001100-30-20-0-4
Donte DiVincenzo300001061-31-20-0-3
Nickeil Alexander-Walker000000040-30-20-03
Jaylen Clark220000021-10-00-00
Josh MinottDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.DNP
Rob DillinghamDNP
Thunder

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Chet Holmgren010001060-10-00-2-7
Jalen Williams410200071-30-02-21
Isaiah Hartenstein410101172-20-00-0-1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander9022000122-80-25-7-3
Luguentz Dort000000190-10-10-0-2
Kenrich Williams010000120-00-00-00
Alex Caruso010000020-00-00-00
Isaiah Joe320000141-11-10-0-3
Cason Wallace001100180-10-10-03
Jaylin WilliamsDNP
Dillon JonesDNP
Ousmane DiengDNP
Aaron WigginsDNP
Ajay MitchellDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

