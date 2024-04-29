Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 28, 2024 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 4

Anthony Edwards vowed to lock in on Game 4 after the Minnesota Timberwolves won 126-109 two nights ago against the Phoenix Suns. Minnesota, which now owns a 3-0 series lead, looked to bring out the broom on Sunday. The Timberwolves are ready but the hosts are as well, which will make for a slam-bang action in a must-win game for the Suns.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 18 3 0 1 1 1 6-12 1-4 5-5 -2 Rudy Gobert 9 5 1 1 2 4 3-9 0-0 3-3 +10 Karl-Anthony Towns 28 10 3 0 0 0 11-17 4-6 2-3 +4 Mike Conley 10 4 7 1 0 2 2-10 2-6 4-5 +16 Anthony Edwards 40 9 6 1 2 2 13-23 7-13 7-10 +7 Kyle Anderson 4 7 2 0 0 0 2-5 0-0 0-0 -2 Naz Reid 8 3 0 0 1 0 2-4 1-2 3-4 +3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5 3 4 2 0 0 2-9 0-5 1-1 -6 Josh Minott DNP - - - - - - - - - Leonard Miller DNP - - - - - - - - T.J. Warren DNP - - - - - - - - - T.J. Warren DNP - - - - - - - - - Luka Garza DNP - - - - - - - - - Monte Morris DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan McLaughlin DNP - - - - - - - - -

Phoenix Suns game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 33 9 5 0 4 1 12-17 2-3 7-9 -7 Royce O'Neale 6 6 1 1 0 0 2-7 2-6 0-0 -1 Jusuf Nurkic 9 8 5 2 1 0 3-5 0-0 3-4 -7 Bradley Beal 9 1 2 0 1 6 4-13 1-5 0-0 -12 Devin Booker 49 5 6 2 1 2 13-21 3-5 20-21 +1 Josh Okogie 4 3 1 1 0 2 2-3 0-1 0-2 +3 Nassir Little 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Eric Gordon 6 0 0 0 0 0 2-7 2-5 0-0 -1 Drew Eubanks DNP - - - - - - - - - Thad Young DNP - - - - - - - - - David Roddy DNP - - - - - - - - - Bol Bol DNP - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Thomas DNP - - - - - - - - -

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Game Summary

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns had again another seesaw battle to open the game. Like in the previous three encounters, there was hardly any separation between the two teams. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker had great starts but the Suns led by just 26-25 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second period followed the same theme with both teams exchanging mini-runs. KD and "Book" scored 39 of the Suns' 61 points but the hosts couldn't shake off the stubborn visitors.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards combined for 39 of the Timberwolves' 56 points to stay within striking distance. The first half ended 61-56 favoring the Suns as both teams exited for the halftime break.

The third quarter was the best for both teams in terms of rhythm on the offensive end. The stars from both sides got it going, particularly Devin Booker who had 18 in the said period. Anthony Edwards refused to be left behind and had 15 for the Minnesota Timberwolves who trailed 92-90 after three quarters.

The first eight minutes of the final quarter remained nip-and-tuck with Royce O'neal's triple making it 107 for both teams. Edwards and McDaniels gave the Timberwolves some breathing room (113-109) by connecting on back-to-back 3s with 3:20 to go.

The Minnesota Timberwolves would eventually throw the biggest haymaker via Anthony Edwards' ferocious slam against Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. His dunk made it 115-111 and the visitors managed to hold off the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker, who finished with 49 points, and KD desperately tried to extend the series but the supporting cast failed them. After what started as a promising season with a new "Big Three," the Suns were swept 4-0 as Minnesota won 122-116.

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards 3-pointers tonight

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker weren't quite aggressive jacking up shots from deep. They combined to hit 3-for-6 from that range in the first half.

Anthony Edwards' rough night shooting the basket included a 1-for-6 clip from that same distance. Karl-Anthony Towns, however, hasn't missed from that range in three tries.

KD, Beal and Booker's last game of the season saw them combine to make 6-for-13 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards' meteoric rise to superstardom was underlined by his 7-for-13 line from the same range. "KAT" backed him up by making four of six tries behind the arc.

