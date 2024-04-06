Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Game Player Stats and Box Scores for April 5, 2024

The Phoenix Suns secured a commanding 97-87 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, extending their winning streak with another impressive performance.

The Timberwolves struggled to seize a lead throughout the game, as the Suns surged ahead by as many as 21 points on multiple occasions. In the fourth quarter, their lead expanded to a commanding 23 points. Devin Booker took charge, leading the Suns with 13 assists, dispelling any discussion about Bradley Beal taking over the point guard role.

With Booker assuming a facilitating role for much of the game, the collective shooting prowess of Kevin Durant, Grayson Allen and Bradley Beal resulted in a total of 69 points.

Having surged to a 17-point lead in the opening quarter, the Suns maintained their momentum throughout the game, adeptly adapting to the various tempos, sizes and defensive strategies employed by the Timberwolves. Despite delivering another well-rounded performance, the Suns were plagued by 17 turnovers.

The Suns initiated the game with an impressive 13-0 run, stifling the Timberwolves' attempts near the basket and ensuring that every offensive player had an opportunity to contribute. With all starters except Beal making their mark on the stat sheet, the Wolves were forced to halt the onslaught at the 8:44 mark of the first quarter.

The pace moderated slightly as the Suns carried a 21-10 advantage into the second timeout of the game. Grayson Allen showcased his ability to penetrate the defense, but his efforts at the rim fell short, hitting the front iron.

Despite forcing six turnovers early on, the Suns experienced a couple of turnovers themselves, momentarily stalling their momentum and preventing a potential early blowout of the Wolves.

The Phoenix Suns asserted their dominance in the paint, outscoring the Wolves 14-6 by the end of the first quarter. With nine points credited to Beal, they maintained a 32-20 lead while shooting an impressive 58%.

Maintaining a staunch defensive stance, the Suns showcased their agility in swiftly transitioning back and thwarting easy drives to the rim. Commanding the first half from the outset, they concluded the initial two quarters with a commanding 57-41 lead.

Notably, Allen, Beal and Durant spearheaded the offensive charge, amassing a collective 38 points by halftime. While Booker remained subdued in scoring, tallying eight assists, he adeptly assumed point guard responsibilities for much of the first half.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 6 2 1 1 1 2 3-6 0-2 0-0 -10 Rudy Gobert 4 6 1 0 2 1 2-5 0-0 0-0 -26 Naz Reid 8 11 2 2 2 5 3-13 1-5 1-2 -19 Mike Conley 5 0 3 0 0 3 1-6 1-3 2-2 -27 Anthony Edwards 17 8 3 3 0 4 6-19 2-6 3-3 -13 Josh Minott 3 3 2 0 0 0 1-2 1-1 0-0 +10 Leonard Miller 4 1 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 +10 T.J Warren 2 1 2 1 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +10 Kyle Anderson 6 1 3 0 0 2 3-7 0-0 0-0 -4 Luka Garza 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-4 0-1 0-1 +10 Monte Morris 9 4 3 0 1 0 3-5 2-3 1-2 +10 Jordan McLaughlin 4 1 0 1 0 0 1-4 0-3 2-2 -16 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 13 5 2 1 0 1 4-9 3-5 2-2 -5 Wendell Moore Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +10

Phoenix Suns game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FT +/- Kevin Durant 22 6 6 1 0 1 9-14 1-4 3-3 +22 Devin Booker 13 3 13 3 0 7 3-12 1-5 6-6 +19 Grayson Allen 23 8 1 2 0 1 6-14 4-8 7-8 +22 Bradley Beal 14 3 2 0 0 2 6-9 2-3 0-0 +13 Jusuf Nurkic 11 15 6 3 1 4 5-11 0-0 1-3 +13 Royce O'Neal 3 3 0 0 0 0 1-5 1-4 0-0 +14 Drew Eubanks 5 4 0 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 3-4 +9 Eric Gordon 4 1 1 2 0 1 1-3 0-0 2-3 -4 Bol Bol 2 3 0 1 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 +4 Josh Okogie 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -12 Nassir Little 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-3 0-2 0-0 -12 Udoka Azubuike 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 -12 Isaiah Thomas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -13 Thaddeus Young 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -13