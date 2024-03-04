"Minor league stuff": Josh Giddey getting sagged off by Suns' defense has NBA fans in stitches

Josh Giddey is one of the OKC Thunder’s most promising young players. Arguably the biggest weakness in his game is his outside shooting. As a rookie, he shot 26.3% on roughly four attempts from deep per game.

Over the last two seasons, Giddey has improved a bit. He has averaged 32.3% during that span. Many are convinced that if he becomes a decent shooter, he will leap to stardom.

On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns showed very little respect for Josh Giddey’s 3-point shot. On most possessions, Suns defenders would sag off him by several feet, daring him to shoot. So far, the Australian is 2-for-4 behind the arc with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Basketball fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to how Phoenix is urging Giddey to launch shots from deep:

Phoenix is boldly daring Josh Giddey to shoot as the exceptional passer has hit another rough patch with his shooting. Over his last three games, he has hit just 28.9%. The Suns would rather have him attempt field goals from outside than let Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dictate the game.

Chip Engelland, the legendary shooting coach who helped Kawhi Leonard develop his outside shot while with the San Antonio Spurs, is now with Oklahoma. Perhaps Engelland’s biggest task is to work his miracle on Giddey the way he did with “The Claw.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has been insisting that he is giving Josh Giddey the green light to shoot. Considering that’s the case, teams, including the Phoenix Suns are daring him to stroke the ball from behind the arc.

The Thunder have other options in the playoffs if Josh Giddey continues to misfire

Isaiah Joe has been hitting 43.0% of his 3-pointers this season for the OKC Thunder. He has often been asked by the team to take on Josh Giddey’s role in the team in clutch situations where a triple is necessary. Joe will get more chances as the Thunder are expected to make a heavy run in the playoffs.

Oklahoma also added the veteran Gordon Hayward to the roster before the trade deadline. The former Utah Jazz star may no longer be the player he once was but he has a reliable stroke from deep. He is a career 36.9% 3-point shooter.

Cason Wallace is another option that Mark Daigneault can use instead of Giddey. The rookie is hitting 41.3% of his triples. In certain late-game situations, he could be called on to replace Giddey.