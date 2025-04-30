  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • "Minutes?" - Malik Beasley takes major shot at Knicks HC after fan claims Mikal Bridges is "going for 44" in Game 6

"Minutes?" - Malik Beasley takes major shot at Knicks HC after fan claims Mikal Bridges is "going for 44" in Game 6

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 30, 2025 07:04 GMT
Malik Beasley takes major shot at Knicks HC after fan claims Mikal Bridges is &quot;going for 44&quot; in Game 6. (Photo: IMAGN)
Malik Beasley takes major shot at Knicks HC after fan claims Mikal Bridges is "going for 44" in Game 6. (Photo: IMAGN)

Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley was in a good mood on Tuesday after they defeated the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their first-round series. Beasley seemingly took a shot at Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau after a fan's prediction for Game 6.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Beasley responded to a Knicks fan's claim that Mikal Bridges would score 44 points in Game 6. Bridges scored just 17 points in Game 5 as the Pistons outlasted the Knicks 106-103 at Madison Square Garden to send the series back to Detroit.

"Minutes?" Beasley wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Malik Beasley was alluding to coach Tom Thibodeau's reputation for overplaying his starters. Mikal Bridges was on the court for 38 minutes in Game 5, so there's a chance he might get 44 minutes if the game is as tight as Tuesday's contest.

Nevertheless, the Pistons got the last laugh in Game 5, with Beasley scoring 10 points off the bench. Cade Cunningham led the way, finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Ausar Thompson contributed 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Ad

Six Knicks players scored in double digits, but it wasn't enough to send them to the next round. Jalen Brunson was clamped down by Thompson, scoring just 16 points on 16 shots. It was a close game, with the hosts having a chance to force overtime.

youtube-cover
Ad

However, Miles McBride was fouled before he got an attempt from beyond the arc. He missed the first free throw, so he had no choice but to purposely miss the second one and hope for the best. Karl-Anthony Towns was able to tap the ball to the 3-point area, but there was no player there to receive it as the buzzer sounded.

Malik Beasley was the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Beasley was the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year. (Photo: IMAGN)
Malik Beasley was the runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the reasons why the Detroit Pistons were very successful this season was the addition of veteran players such as Malik Beasley, Tobias Harris and Tim Hardaway Jr. Beasley became an integral part of coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation as a sixth man.

Ad

The nine-year NBA veteran averaged 16.3 points off the bench, which earned him a runner-up finish for the Sixth Man of the Year award. He came up short by 175 in the voting, with the Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard earning the nod. Pritchard was the favorite to win the award, but Beasley received 13 first-place votes.

youtube-cover

Beasley previously drew the ire of Knicks fans when he hit a couple of dagger 3-point shots in their final matchup of the regular season. He blew kiss to the Madison Square Garden crowd that erupted in boos.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications