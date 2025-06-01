Minutes after NBA playoffs exit, report says Karl-Anthony Towns' defense frustrated Knicks teammates and coaches

The blame game in New York's camp began minutes after the Knicks' NBA playoffs exit in the conference finals, with fingers being pointed at Karl-Anthony Towns. The team's blockbuster trade addition last summer, Towns became an All-Star and had a great impact on the Knicks' success in the postseason with his offensive skillset.

However, his defense proved to be an issue all season long. According to the latest report by The Athletic, Knicks' players and coaches were frustrated with the big man's defensive habits.

"Publicly, Knicks players made veiled comments all season about poor communication causing their inconsistencies," the report said. "Behind the scenes, they and coaches expressed frustration with Towns’ defensive habits — less concerned with his talent level and more with his process on that end.

"Too often, Towns executed incorrect coverages without communicating why he did it. After it became a theme, players worried Towns didn’t grasp the importance of the matter."

The Knicks also acquired Mikal Bridges in the offseason and re-signed OG Anunoby. They were expected to be one of the best defensive teams in the NBA despite Karl-Anthony Towns' limitations because of the deep wing lineup featuring Bridges, Anunoby and Josh Hart.

However, the Knicks only managed the 13th-best defense. Most of their struggles were because of their flaws on that end, despite boasting three of the best perimeter defensive players like Bridges, Anunoby and Hart. Towns had a defensive field goal rate of 63.7% within six feet of the rim, 59.5% within 10 feet and 50.9% overall. He improved as the season progressed but remained a weak link.

After Saturday's 125-108 elimination Game 6 loss, conversations around Towns' defensive limitations picked up steam again after the Pacers consistently attacked and got the better of him.

Knicks need a retool to make this core including Karl-Anthony Towns work

The New York Knicks might need to retool around All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. The most expendable candidates at this point could be Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. The duo had their moments in the playoffs and the regular season, but they weren't consistent.

Bridges had a good conference finals series, averaging 15.8 points on 46.6% shooting, so he might be worth retaining. However, if there's a significant upgrade available, the Knicks might have to part ways with him because of their lack of picks.

Meanwhile, Hart had a forgettable conference final after averaging a measly 8.3 ppg, shooting 18.2 % from 3. He also lost his starting spot to Mitchell Robinson after struggling to cope with Indiana's starting frontcourt size. To cover up for Brunson and Towns' limitations, New York might need to invest in a defensive big and add bench depth this offseason.

