"Miserable to deal with" - Suns insider claims stars' troubled relationship with Mike Budenholzer 

Since the end of the All-Star break, the Phoenix Suns have struggled to be consistent on the court. Things aren't any better off the court. Phoenix sports reporter John Gambadoro claimed there is tension between coach Mike Budenholzer and the team's players.

On Friday, on his radio show "Burns & Gambo," Gambadoro claimed that Budenholzer has been "miserable to deal with" behind the scenes. This has led to a growing frustration among Phoenix players and staff.

“Mike Budenholzer has done a terrible job,” he said on his show. “To me, it looks like he’s disinterested in coaching this basketball team. From everything I hear in the organization, from people that are around [it], he is miserable to deal with. Miserable to deal with.”

The Suns (28-32) have been disappointing this season. Despite boasting a star-studded roster featuring two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, the team has struggled, winning just four games in its last 15 matchups.

Reports surfaced earlier of Budenholzer's strained relationships with key players, including Booker. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Booker was told to stop being vocal on the court and in timeouts.

"Sources: Weeks ago Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked. Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame remarks on communicating," Haynes tweeted on Thursday.

Former center Jusuf Nurkic also had issues with Budenolzer. After being traded to the Charlotte Hornets on Feb. 6, he shared that he had not spoken to Budenholzer for two months.

With everything going on, fans hope this latest report doesn't affect the team's performance, as they aim to chase the Sacramento Kings for the last Play-In spot in the West.

What's next for the Phoenix Suns amid Coach Mike Budenholzer's latest reports?

On Friday, the Phoenix Suns snapped their three-game losing streak with a 125–108 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The win came after an embarrassing loss against the Pelicans on Thursday.

Bol Bol had a standout performance. He scored 25 points on 9/12 shooting, which included five 3-point shots. He made history by being the first center in franchise history to record 25+ points, 75+ FG% and 5+ 3-pointers in a single game.

With everything going on behind the scenes, the win was a much-needed boost to calm worried fans. Next, Phoenix will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in a home game on Sunday. The tip-off is slated for 9:30 p.m. EST.

