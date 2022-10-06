“Miss me with all that other bs… Straight from the “SOURCE””- Andre Iguodala comes out in defense of Jordan Poole and Draymond Green following their reported altercation

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Andre Iguodala has stepped out in defense of teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Green and Poole reportedly had a heated interaction during a practice session on Wednesday (October 5). It led to the former "forcefully" striking the latter, according to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Warriors reportedly had to call off the practice immediately.

Reports stated that Green and Poole have had a tense relationship since training camp began. Part of the reason behind their heated altercation is rumored to be their respective impending extensions.

Poole is expected to sign his new contract soon, while Green looks likely to play out this season. The latter has a player option for the 2023-24 season.

Reports have also suggested that Warriors players have noticed a change in Poole's behavior throughout training camp. The player is rumored to be on the verge of signing a lucrative extension.

However, Andre Iguodala has shut down rumors about Poole's attitude. The veteran forward posted a series of tweets in support of Green and Poole, with one of them reading:

"What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the 'SOURCE.'"

He added in a separate tweet about Green:

"And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too…"

Iguodala seems to be justifying his role with the team already. He may not have a significant role to play on the court, but off the court, the Golden State Warriors need him for situations like this one.

Iguodala is a seasoned veteran, mentor and the link between the coaching staff and the players. Consequently, he has respect from everyone, including team leaders like Draymond Green.

Coming out publicly in defense of his teammates after a heated incident is a testament to what he brings to the table for the Warriors.

Draymond Green apologized to Warriors locker room after an altercation with Jordan Poole

Draymond Green reportedly didn't take long to realize his faults in the heated exchange with Jordan Poole that occurred at the Golden State Warriors' practice.

According to Kron4News' Jason Dumas, Green apologized to his teammates and was emotional after the events that transpired during practice. Here's what Dumas reported:

"Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down."

Green has been the team's backbone during their four championship runs in the last eight years. He is also a stern leader within the locker room and is known to have frequent arguments with integral members of the organization. This includes coaches, players and even the front office.

However, none of the issues have escalated as much as they did during his altercation with Jordan Poole. This has largely been because the Warriors have matured as a group over the years.

They faced a similar situation when Green and Kevin Durant had a heated exchange a few years ago, which the players worked through.

With prior experience and veterans like Andre Iguodala already stepping in, it won't be surprising to see Golden State resolve the issue sooner than expected.

