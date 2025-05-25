"Miss you, LeBron": Skip Bayless takes outrageous dig at LeBron James amid Lakers superstar 'disappearance' from playoffs

LeBron James and the LA Lakers got eliminated early in the playoffs this year, falling in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose squad is now in the Western Conference Finals. However, that did not stop NBA analyst Skip Bayless from taking a jab at James, despite not playing anymore.

Ad

Bayless took a shot at James on an X on Saturday night, saying that he "missed" the Lakers star and all that he brings on a basketball court, including his late-game meltdowns.

"Miss you, LeBron - miss your theatrics, your melodramatic subplots, your 4th-quarter disappearances."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skip Bayless @ @RealSkipBayless Miss you, LeBron - miss your theatrics, your melodramatic subplots, your 4th-quarter disappearances.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bayless, a noted LeBron critic, took multiple shots at James during this postseason run. It culminated in Bayless claiming the news of James suffering an MCL sprain, which broke shortly after their playoff exit, was an "excuse."

"Another LeBron playoff flameout," Bayless said on his podcast earlier this month. "Followed by another leaked and planted excuse for said flameout. He and his inner circle just did it again. Rich Paul, you are the all-time greatest at excuse planting with key media members. Never seen anything quite like this."

Ad

James last reached the conference finals in 2023, losing to the eventual champions Denver Nuggets, in a sweep. In the past two years, James has lost in the first round of the playoffs.

James, who is the oldest active player in the NBA, led the Lakers to the third seed in the regular season with a record of 50 wins and 32 losses. However, the team was outplayed by the sixth-seeded Timberwolves in the first round to finish their season in a five-game series.

Ad

James averaged 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 40.6 minutes per game in the series.

LeBron James still in awe of his capabilities as a 40-year-old player

LeBron James got into the All-NBA Second Team this season. It was an impressive feat for James as he carried the cudgels for the Lakers for most of the season, even as a 40-year-old player.

Ad

On X, he expressed his thoughts about his own capabilities as the oldest player in the league this season.

"ALL NBA at 40!! Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine," James wrote.

LeBron James @@KingJames ALL NBA at 40!! Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it. Blessed beyond I can even imagine.👑🙏🏾

Ad

James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game on 51.3 shooting from the field for the Lakers. He also managed to play 70 games despite playing through some minor injuries in the season.

He also transitioned from being the team’s primary playmaker to being a secondary option after Luka Doncic's arrival in the Anthony Davis trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More