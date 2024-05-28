"Missed it by not integrating him" - Gordon Hayward’s wife Robyn Hayward shoots witty remark at Sam Presti's recent confession

Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn wasn't happy with OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti's comments about trading for Hayward. The former All-Star was traded from the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline, but his addition didn't make a true impact on the team.

Presti said that he 'missed on that one,' sparking a lot of comments from fans. The veteran GM has become famous for his ability to build competitive teams through the draft but with this veteran, things didn't well.

"I missed on that. That's on me. But I'm learning. Trying to learn this team ... Just trying to be a great observer of this team as it's going through its paces ... I don't think I read that one perfect," Presti said.

Not only fans took exception to these words, but Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, reacted to the comments on Instagram.

"Why trade for someone and not play them? ... missed it by not integrating him," Robyn commented under an Instagram post (h/t Clemente Almanza).

With another comment, she clarified that Gordon Hayward didn't think the trade was the best option for the Thunder.

"Since I have time today... before the trade Gordon told Sam he didn't think this trade made sense so how can you miss when the player told you...," she also commented on Instagram. (via Thunder reporter Addam Francisco)

The OKC Thunder's season is over, but the news keeps coming from one of its players, or in this case, his wife.

Gordon Hayward reflects on his season with the Thunder

Gordon Hayward somehow shared Presti's feelings, saying his tenure in OKC wasn't what he expected and ended up disappointing him.

"Disappointing with how it all kind of worked out," he said on May 19. "Certainly frustrating. I feel, as a player, I have a lot to offer. Just wasn't really given much of an opportunity to do that. I thought I would be given that opportunity."

After being traded from the Charlotte Hornets for Davis Bertans, Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, cash considerations and two second-rounders, Hayward's role decreased.

The Thunder has a young and dynamic core that did pretty well during the season. This trade was met with skepticism by plenty of fans and time proved them right.

Hayward went from averaging 31.9 minutes per game in Charlotte to 17.2 mpg with the Thunder. His numbers went from 14.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 4.6 apg to 5.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 1.6 apg in 26 games with the Thunder.