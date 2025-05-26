"Missed him last night smh" - Pacers fans rejoice as Tyrese Haliburton's dad John Haliburton is "freed" to attend home games

The Indiana Pacers didn't have one of their lucky charms for Game 3 on Sunday. John Haliburton, Tyrese Haliburton's father, wasn't in attendance as he continued to be away from the team after his altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ad

Haliburton acknowledged that he had been out of line and even apologized to Antetokounmpo for their altercation.

"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again," Haliburton tweeted on April 29.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Haliburton will be allowed to attend Tuesday's pivotal Game 4.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It didn't take long before the fans shared their thoughts on social media about this piece of news, and most of the reactions were positive.

Here are some of the best reactions.

HEAT NATION @HeatvsHaters “Pops freed” 😭😭

Ad

Mayowa A. Balogun @Sweeegu He needs to be on the court, they missed him last night smh.

Ad

Joe Osbourne @JTFOz Pacers to win by 40+.

Ad

Others believe the league is holding him to a double standard.

Bisc @BiscSport23 If he was a fan he’d be banned for life

Ad

Nintendo Prime @NintyPrime Never forget if it was anyone other than a players father, they would be banned in every single arena for life for pulling that stunt to an opposing players face seconds after an L.

Ad

Bucks Lead @BucksLead Adam Silver is a fraud for never stepping in

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton vows to dig deep into tape ahead of pivotal Game 4

Tyrese Haliburton knows the Indiana Pacers need to improve in Game 4.

They were up by as many as 20 points in the first half before the Knicks stormed right back with a 106-100 win.

When asked about the second half, Haliburton said,

“I have to watch film to give you a better answer, but it felt like the game was just, like, stuck there. Which is a weird feeling. A lot of our turnovers—eight out of 12—came in the second half. We valued possessions better in the first."

Ad

The Pacers still hold homecourt advantage, but they could lose that if the Knicks even things up at two wins apiece in Game 4. This will be a pivotal matchup, and they can't afford to go back to Madison Square Garden with a 2-2 series record.

All three games have given the fans plenty of excitement and major comebacks, and it seems like whoever executes better down the stretch will punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, regardless of how big a lead any team might have in the first half.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More