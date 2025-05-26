"Missed him last night smh" - Pacers fans rejoice as Tyrese Haliburton's dad John Haliburton is "freed" to attend home games

The Indiana Pacers didn't have one of their lucky charms for Game 3 on Sunday. John Haliburton, Tyrese Haliburton's father, wasn't in attendance as he continued to be away from the team after his altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Haliburton acknowledged that he had been out of line and even apologized to Antetokounmpo for their altercation.
"I sincerely apologize to Giannis, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pacers organization for my actions following tonight's game. This was not a good reflection on our sport or my son and I will not make that mistake again," Haliburton tweeted on April 29.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Haliburton will be allowed to attend Tuesday's pivotal Game 4.
It didn't take long before the fans shared their thoughts on social media about this piece of news, and most of the reactions were positive.
Here are some of the best reactions.
Others believe the league is holding him to a double standard.
Tyrese Haliburton vows to dig deep into tape ahead of pivotal Game 4
Tyrese Haliburton knows the Indiana Pacers need to improve in Game 4.
They were up by as many as 20 points in the first half before the Knicks stormed right back with a 106-100 win.
When asked about the second half, Haliburton said,
“I have to watch film to give you a better answer, but it felt like the game was just, like, stuck there. Which is a weird feeling. A lot of our turnovers—eight out of 12—came in the second half. We valued possessions better in the first."
The Pacers still hold homecourt advantage, but they could lose that if the Knicks even things up at two wins apiece in Game 4. This will be a pivotal matchup, and they can't afford to go back to Madison Square Garden with a 2-2 series record.
All three games have given the fans plenty of excitement and major comebacks, and it seems like whoever executes better down the stretch will punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, regardless of how big a lead any team might have in the first half.
