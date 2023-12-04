"Missed all pre-game meetings": Dirk Nowitzki reflects on 'childhood hero' Dennis Rodman's preposterous approach during Mavs' stint

Dirk Nowitzki and Dennis Rodman are undeniably two of the most iconic players in NBA history. What some people might not remember about their legendary careers is that they were teammates for a brief period. Rodman only played 12 games with the Dallas Mavericks and Nowitzki got a taste of what it's like being his teammate on and off the court.

Rodman had always been notorious for being problematic as a teammate due to personal issues. Nowitzki had a first-hand experience as he recently shared stories on the "ALL THE SMOKE" podcast of what it was like playing alongside his childhood hero.

At first, Nowitzki couldn't believe that the Mavericks signed Rodman. The German legend was filled with excitement until his expectations were immediately shut down. He revealed that four-time champion Rodman wasn't enthusiastic about playing and would constantly miss pre-game film watching and sometimes even practice.

Here's what Dirk Nowitzki said (at timestamp 0:50):

"So first game, we have Dennis Rodman," Nowitzki said. "We're all kind of excited he's starting. 40-minute rolls around. He gets up, Nell's about to start the film, Rodman gets up and goes take a shower. He comes back, he didn't see the video, he doesn't know the coverages. He missed all the pre-game meetings before the game."

Looking back at the time Dirk Nowitzki and Dennis Rodman were teammates

Dirk Nowitzki and Dennis Rodman, two titans of different eras and styles, shared a brief yet intriguing stint as teammates. The unlikely pairing occurred during the 1999-00 NBA season when both players were playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

Nowitzki, a burgeoning star from Germany, was heralded for revolutionizing the game with his exceptional shooting and versatility as a stretch big man, while Rodman, a seasoned veteran and renowned rebounding maestro, was known for his flamboyant personality and defensive prowess.

Rodman's arrival in Dallas was an experiment for the Mavericks, who were seeking to benefit from his experience and bring leadership to a young team. Despite Rodman's past successes, his time in Dallas was marked more by controversy and instability than by on-court achievements.

The contrasting personalities and playing styles of Nowitzki and Rodman made for an intriguing narrative. Nowitzki, on the ascent to becoming one of the game's greats, was often seen seeking advice and learning from Rodman's vast experience, despite the challenges posed by the latter's unconventional approach.

Their time as teammates was short-lived, and the impact of Dennis Rodman's influence on Dirk Nowitzki's development remains a subject of speculation. However, the experience of sharing the court and the locker room with a figure as polarizing and storied as Rodman likely left an indelible mark on Nowitzki's career.