  "Missed y'all too NY" - Tyrese Haliburton reacts to relentlessly getting booed in New York during WWE SummerSlam

"Missed y'all too NY" - Tyrese Haliburton reacts to relentlessly getting booed in New York during WWE SummerSlam

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 04, 2025 05:37 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton reacts to relentlessly getting booed in New York during WWE SummerSlam. (Photo: IMAGN)
Tyrese Haliburton reacts to relentlessly getting booed in New York during WWE SummerSlam. (Photo: IMAGN)

Tyrese Haliburton is recovering from torn Achilles surgery, but that didn't stop him from attending Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. Haliburton was booed by the MetLife Stadium crowd in New Jersey, with the Indiana Pacers superstar acknowledging the fans on social media.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Haliburton trolled all the New York Knicks fans in attendance for booing him when he was shown during the broadcast. He has made life a living hell for the Knicks in the past two seasons by eliminating them in the NBA playoffs.

For those unaware, MetLife Stadium is the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets in the NFL, but it's located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"Missed y'all too NY," Haliburton tweeted.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Tyrese Haliburton is a huge WWE fan and has appeared on RAW, SmackDown and NXT over the past couple of years. Haliburton was also part of WWE 2K25 as a playable character, which can be obtained by purchasing the Dunk & Destruction Pack.

Apart from the Indiana Pacers playmaker, fellow NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal and Jalen Brunson are also part of the pack. O'Neal wrestled in WWE at WrestleMania 32 nine years ago in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

As for Brunson, he appeared on SmackDown with Haliburton last year and teased a confrontation, with the Pacers star aligning with the bad guy Logan Paul, while Brunson backed up good guy LA Knight. The event was also held at Madison Square Garden, so Brunson was cheered by the fans, and Haliburton was booed out of the building.

John Cena used Tyrese Haliburton's crutches during match against Cody Rhodes

John Cena used Tyrese Haliburton's crutches during match against Cody Rhodes. (Photo: GETTY)
John Cena used Tyrese Haliburton's crutches during match against Cody Rhodes. (Photo: GETTY)

Tyrese Haliburton was sitting at ringside for WWE SummerSlam on Sunday. He was wearing a throwback John Cena shirt, featuring the legend's iconic "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick. He was still in a walking boot and was using crutches to move around.

During Cena's match against Cody Rhodes in the main event, the 17-time WWE World Champion approached the Indiana Pacers superstar. He used his "You Can't See Me Taunt" on Haliburton before borrowing one of his crutches and using it to attack The American Nightmare.

Unlucky for Cena, Rhodes won the match to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Brock Lesnar then made his return after a two-year absence to attack the soon-to-be-retiring WWE Superstar.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

