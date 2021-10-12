Mitchell Robinson injury update: Here’s what we know about the New York Knicks’ emerging star’s latest physical setback

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Mitchell Robinson take the court this upcoming season. The New York Knicks star endured a disappointing 2020-21 NBA campaign, where he played only 31 games due to injury issues.

Robinson was easing into the lineup after recovering from a hand injury before he suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture in his right foot on March 30th against the Milwaukee Bucks. The center then underwent surgery with hopes of starting during the 2021-22 season opener.

It's been six months, and progress has been slow but steady. The New York Knicks management has adopted the right approach by being cautious with his recovery and not keeping a stringent timeline. However, there is some good news for Knicks fans.

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has revealed that Mitchell Robinson has been participating in some contact drills in practice.

Katz reported:

"Mitchell Robinson (foot) is participating in some but not all contact drills in practice, Tom Thibodeau said. Still no official timetable on his return. He’ll have to work to full contact drills and make sure his conditioning is up to snuff before being able to play in games."

Although Robinson will be itching to get back onto the court in a critical season, the Knicks would be wise not to rush the timeline despite Leon Rose and Thibodeau seeing signs of encouragement.

Can Mitchell Robinson have a career year with the Knicks?

The New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson guarding the Washington Wizards' Alex Len

Mitchell Robinson is all set for a career year after bulking up in the offseason and growing to 280 lbs.

Robinson averaged 8.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals per game in 31 matches before getting injured last season. If he is smart about the way he treats his recovery, he is expected to make a huge jump from those numbers.

This will be a vital season for Mitchell Robinson, with him being eligible to sign a four-year $53 million extension with the Knicks. His physical capabilities post-injury will be observed before management hands him the contract.

The 23-year-old's mental and physical growth, coupled with the work he has put in this offseason, will hold him in good stead as he enters the 2021-22 NBA season.

