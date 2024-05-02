Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Latest on Knicks center's status for Game 6 vs Sixers (May 2) 

Mitchell Robinson is questionable ahead of the much-anticipated Game 6 matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. The Knicks lead the series 3-2 and will head to the Wells Fargo Center as they head for a decisive sixth game.

A win will see them progress to the semifinals. Robinson last played in Game 3 but sat out Game 4. The center has played four games, with 25 minutes of action in the previous clash.

Robinson missed 50 games this regular season after fracturing his left ankle. He left last week's loss in a walking boot after getting injured while guarding Sixers big man Joel Embiid. On that note, here's a quick look at what happened to the Knicks big and how he has fared for New York so far.

What happened to Mitchell Robinson?

Mitchell Robinson aggravated his surgically sprained ankle during Game 3. The center sprained it while battling Embiid during Game 3.

Robinson bore the brunt of a few questionable plays, including dragging Robinson down from the ground. That also included kicking him in the groin after a jumper and falling on his leg after a basic flop to further dent the center.

If Robinson can’t play Game 6, the Knicks will have to use a two-center rotation of Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa — although the latter is undersized compared to Embiid.

Jericho Sims is also looked at as one of the options at coach Tom Thibodeau's disposal. The big's rim protection and shot blocking will be something the Knicks will miss.

Mitchell Robinson stats vs Philadelphia 76ers

Mitchell Robinson has averaged 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 points and 1.9 blocks in 13 games versus the 76ers.

The center has averaged 3.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in the playoffs. He has played 15 playoff games, starting 11, averaging 5.6 points and 8.8 rebounds. The regular season saw him average 5.6 points and 8.5 boards per contest.

With or without Robinson, New York will aim to close the series out in their away game. The two teams tip off on Thursday (May. 2) at 9 pm ET. If the Knicks squander the opportunity, they will host the Sixers at home on May. 4 at 7 pm ET.