  Mitchell Robinson injury update: NBA insider reveals return timeline for Knicks center's season debut

Mitchell Robinson injury update: NBA insider reveals return timeline for Knicks center's season debut

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 23, 2025 18:27 GMT
Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: NBA insider reveals return timeline for Knicks center
Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: NBA insider reveals return timeline for Knicks center's season debut

New York Knicks fans have received terrific news regarding Mitchell Robinson's injury return. The big man has been sidelined since the first round of the 2024 playoffs, which has hurt the Knicks' defensive numbers (18th in defensive rating this season) and his return could play a key role in the team's aspirations.

During Sunday's edition of ESPN's NBA Countdown, Shams Charania reported that Robinson's comeback could happen as soon as next week after he was cleared to resume 5-on-5 scrimmaging.

"I told Stephen A. [Smith] in October on his show that Mitchell Robinson will miss the calendar year 2024," Charania said.
"I'm here to report that Mitchell Robinson is closing on his season debut. Sources tell me his goal is to make his return to the lineup at some point over the next week ... Robinson will make a determination on when that target date could be."
New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

