Mitchell Robinson reacts to his season-ending injury: "This is so fu**ed up dawg"

Mitchell Robinson has suffered a "stress injury" to his left ankle and will be sidelined for at least six to eight weeks, the team announced Tuesday. It is reported that he will not return this season.

Shortly after the news was announced, Mitchell Robinson took to 'X', formerly called Twitter, to share his candid reaction after the evaluation:

"This is so fu**ed up dawg like I don't even know what to say right now!"

In another tweet, he continued,

"This is not over! I WILL SEEK REVENGE"

Robinson consulted with the medical staff after Tuesday's practice and underwent tests later that day which revealed a stress injury, according to a league source. The current plan is to forgo surgery and focus on rehabilitating the injury, the source added.

What happened to Mitchell Robinson?

The veteran Knicks center, who seemed impaired during Game 1 of New York's second-round series against the Indiana Pacers—a game the Knicks won 121-117—had previously undergone surgery on the same ankle in early December.

Since then, he has frequently been in and out of the lineup. He sprained the ankle again during their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Robinson's absence increases the burden on Isaiah Hartenstein, the team’s starting center who initially filled that role when Robinson was first injured in December. Precious Achiuwa, who has previously stepped in during Robinson's injuries, will again serve as the backup center.

What does this injury mean for Mitchell Robinson and the New York Knicks?

Robinson was enjoying a career-best season and was contending for his first All-Defensive Team selection before his initial ankle injury. He topped the NBA in all conceivable offensive rebounding categories.

His presence in the paint became a defining feature of the Knicks’ identity. Whether by deterring shots or disrupting pick-and-rolls, dribblers struggled to penetrate the rim, and they found it equally challenging to match him on the boards. The Knicks lead the NBA in offensive rebounding, a prowess that intensifies with Robinson in the lineup.

However, a recurring issue casts a shadow once more. Robinson’s history of ankle injuries persists. His troubles began on Dec. 8 during a matchup with the Boston Celtics, when he first injured his left ankle. After X-rays at halftime, doctors cleared him to continue playing.

Despite their approval, he only managed to play the first four minutes of the third quarter, visibly struggling, before he had to leave the game permanently. He underwent surgery shortly thereafter.