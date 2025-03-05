  • home icon
  • Mitchell Robinson Stats Tonight: How did Knicks center perform after replacing Karl-Anthony Towns in starting lineup vs Warriors? (Mar. 4) 

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Mar 05, 2025 01:51 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Mitchell Robinson played in his third-consecutive game on Tuesday night when the New York Knicks took on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday with Mitchell as their starting center. Karl-Anthony Towns was listed as out against the Warriors due to personal reasons. As a result, the Knicks coaching staff decided to run Robinson as their starting center under restricted minutes.

Looking at his first half performance, Robinson didn't contribute too much. Given his minutes restriction, he only played for a little over seven minutes and put up three points and one rebound.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby gave the Knicks a 55-47 lead over the Golden State Warriors. Brunson, as expected, dominated the court with 17 points in the first half. Anunoby added 12 points to support the Knicks star.

Here's a closer look at Mitchell Robinson's stat line vs Golden State on Tuesday night:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Mitchell Robinson3 1 0001-1-1-1
