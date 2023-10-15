"Modern day Tyson Chandler" - Fans mock Mitchell Robinson for titling himself 'HIM' after being ranked on ESPN's top 100 list

ESPN has recently released its rankings for the top 100 NBA players for the upcoming season. The rankings have raised the eyebrows of many fans. Fans were amused when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ranked higher than Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers duo was ranked at #9 and #10 respectively, while the OKC guard was ranked at #8.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was ranked #100 on the list. The 7-foot center averaged 9.4 rebounds per game last season and was 14th in the rebounds category in the league last season. NBA writer Tim Bontemps described him as:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"...an elite offensive rebounder, providing the Knicks with plenty of second-chance opportunities...thanks to a plethora of dunks, makes him exactly the kind of big man coach Tom Thibodeau looks for."

Even though he was second in the league last season in grabbing offensive boards, he has earned mockery from the fans over a statement he made. The Knicks center called himself "HIM" after the rankings were released. One fan also called him "Modern day Tyson Chandler" over his comment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ESPN's Top 5 players 2023-24

For the last 12 seasons, the NBA has been releasing its top 100 player rankings for the upcoming seasons. This year has been no different. They released their rankings for the upcoming season on October 10. Here are the players that made their top 5 rankings.

5. Stephen Curry

The all-time point leader's ranking remains unchanged for the 3rd season in a row. The Golden State point guard had to miss some games due to injuries. The 6'2" guard averaged 29.4 points and 6.3 assists per game last season while shooting 42.7% from behind the arc.

4. Luka Doncic

The Slovenian is probably one of the most talented young players in the league. The 6'7" guard would be looking to contribute more to his team's success this season, as the Mavs missed the playoffs last season. In the 2022–23 season, he averaged a career high of 32.4 points per game.

3. Joel Embiid

The league's reigning MVP is ranked 3rd on the list owing to his bad luck with injuries and poor playoff performances last season. Last season, he averaged a career-high in points with 33.1 points per game, 1.7 blocks and 10.2 rebounds per game.

2. Nikola Jokic

The "Joker" led the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship last season. The Serbian led his team to an unforgettable playoff run last season.

In doing so, he also won Finals MVP for the season. He also averaged a career-high in assists last season with 9.8 assists per game, 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

The "Greek Freak" would be gearing up for another title charge this season. The Bucks have recently traded for Damian Lillard, forming a formidable duo between the two. The 7x All-Star would definitely be looking to repeat the exploits of his championship-winning season once again this year.