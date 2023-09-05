Molly Qerim expresses concern about First Take's new era with Shannon Sharpe's debut show amidst Stephen A. Smith's Skip Bayless mockery

Shannon Sharpe made his debut on ESPN's first take during a shortened episode on Labor Day. The NFL Hall of Famer is a recent addition to the panel show following his departure from Fox Sports Undisputed.

However, it appears that Molly Qerim has some reservations about the show's new format on Mondays and Tuesdays, as Stephen A. Smith and Sharpe have big personalities.

"Here's my concern," Qerim said. "We only have an hour. I just want you to mentally prepare yourselves, today is like a warm-up. I'm a little worried about dealing with the two of you - it's going to be a lot for me but I'm up for the challenge."

Sharpe will be present on First Take throughout the NFL season and will be a significant addition to the show. Stephen A. Smith has enjoyed a solid rotation of talent when discussing the NBA since the additions of JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins and will now have a similar upgrade in Sharpe for the NFL.

Fans watching Sharpe's debut episode would have already enjoyed the on-screen chemistry between the two analysts, as Smith wasted no time in joking about Sharpe's outfit.

"He started off on the wrong foot because ladies and gentlemen when he came in here and saw how fly I was looking this morning, he said 'damn I got to wear this tie,'" Smith said.

Shannon Sharpe hilariously calls Stephen A. 'Skip' in debut episode

After spending the past seven years sitting across from Skip Bayless, an adjustment period is going to be inevitable. In his debut on First Take, Shannon Sharpe made the hilarious mistake of referring to Stephen A. Smith as 'Skip.'

"The Lions were picked to win that division, Skip. ... I'm sorry, Stephen A.," Sharpe said.

Smith could be heard brushing off the mistake as he looked to keep the conversation flowing.

"It's alright, it's alright," Smith was heard saying.

Despite the slight hiccup, the first show with Smith and Sharpe was encouraging for ESPN and First Take. The new duo will likely become an instant hit with watching fans and could provide some entertaining debates and conversations.

Shannon Sharpe thanks Skip Bayless for giving him an opportunity

During a recent appearance on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast, Shannon Sharpe shared a thankful message to Skip Bayless, noting how the Fox Sports analyst gave him an opportunity to succeed.

"It's not often that someone can give you that opportunity, Sharpe said. "And I've said this several times, for me, I cannot let six months ruin six and a half good years."

"Because sometimes people are willing to throw everything away for one mistake, or one bad comment or one something like this. And even though that was all we were supposed to get."

Sharpe will now be turning his attention to succeeding alongside Stephen A. Smith on First Take, a show that continues to grow month-on-month.

