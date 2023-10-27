"Mom had a crush": Kevin Durant reveals Wanda Durant was infatuated with Hakeem Olajuwon

Kevin Durant surpassed Hakeem Olajuwon on the NBA's All-Time scoring list. The superstar forward scored 39 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 26, moving him up to 12th All-Time, with 10th place firmly in sight before the end of the season.

When Durant was asked about his achievement, he hilariously revealed that his mom, Wanda Durant, used to have a crush on the dominant Houston Rockets big man. The Phoenix Suns star noted how his mom's crush on Olajuwon led him to study his game as he was growing up.

"Olajuwon, my mom had a crush on Olajuwon when I was a kid," Durant said. "So, that's all I used to hear in the house. It wasn't [Michael] Jordan in the house. It was Olajuwon in the house. Somebody she told me to study since a kid. So, I really admire his game. I admire his game, his journey as a man and as a basketball player. It's always amazing to be amongst the greats. So, I'm grateful."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Durant is an All-Time great himself. The Suns superstar is one of the most talented scorers in league history. With his current Pheonix Suns team, Durant has the chance to win his third championship ring. However, he will need his star teammates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal to remain healthy throughout the season.

Kevin Durant hasn't won a championship since 2018

Since leaving the Golden State Warriors in 2018, Kevin Durant hasn't returned to the NBA Finals. An ill-fated spell with the Brooklyn Nets saw Durant's postseason success become extremely limited. Now, in his first full season with the Phoenix Suns, Durant has his best chance at pushing for his third championship.

Frank Vogel is a championship-winning head coach, having hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are two elite guards who can carve open defenses and will create high-quality shots for Durant and themselves.

The only big question heading into the new season was whether the Suns' lack of depth would be their downfall. Phoenix's top-heavy roster is heavily reliant on the big three being healthy when the games matter. As we saw on October 26, when the Lakers defeated the Suns, Durant needs teammates he can rely on in the clutch.

We're only two games into the new NBA season. Both Booker and Beal have plenty of time to get their fitness right and find their All-Star levels. If they can sustain elite-level production, and Durant also remains healthy, the superstar forward could finally challenge for another championship ring.