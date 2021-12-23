"Moments with the gang are always the most special" - Steph Curry reflects on a crazy year with adorable pictures of his family

Steph Curry is being celebrated across the entire NBA for his MVP-level performance and for his all-time great shooting. Just three games ago, against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Curry drained triple #2974 to topple Ray Allen’s record. The two-time MVP is now the undisputed best shooter of all time.

However, it’s not the shots on the court that have really mattered the most to him. His personal shots, which are saved on Google Photos, bring out the biggest smile on Steph Curry’s face. The Golden State Warriors superstar tweeted endearing pictures of his precious family with the caption:

“Going through my best shots in Google Photos. Crazy year with highs and lows but moments with the gang are always the most special.”

The same photos were accompanied by a captivating video posted on Steph Curry’s Instagram account. Most of the images in the video and in the tweet feature Curry’s three children - daughter Riley, Ryan and the cuddly three-year-old Canon. The youngest of the siblings was captured on video hitting a close-range shot with the NBA’s deadliest shooter beaming with pride.

Surprisingly, the IG post showed only one Golden State Warriors teammate. Klay Thompson, who he searched for as Splash Bro, was seen chilling with Steph Curry. It’s not surprising, though, that those Google Photos should have more of his celebrated teammates in there.

Chase Center honors Steph Curry

Steph Curry was honored by the Chase Center crowd after his historic achievement at Madison Square Garden

The long-awaited chase to grab the all-time record for most three-pointers made happened historically in the Big Apple. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were in the middle of a five-game road trip when the much-awaited event took place.

Although Steph Curry’s historic triple that broke Ray Allen’s record was made in New York, it might as well have been at home. The usually antagonistic Madison Square Garden crowd, knowing the significance of the game, stood on their feet beginning in the first quarter when Curry tied the record.

Pandemonium broke into the stands when Steph Curry sunk the historic shot. The frenzy that followed on an opponents’ home floor was beautiful to watch. It felt like every basketball fan was with the former MVP in his quest to be the NBA’s official best shooter.

NBA TV @NBATV Steph receives a standing ovation at Chase Center in his first game back since breaking the three-point record 👏 Steph receives a standing ovation at Chase Center in his first game back since breaking the three-point record 👏 https://t.co/5SMEf4sWny

The game against the Sacramento Kings marked the first time Steph Curry has stepped on the Chase Center floor since he grabbed the record. The Bay Area fans were finally able to pay their tribute and honor the player that has brought them so much joy and pride through the years.

