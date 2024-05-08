"Mommy you look like a mermaid": Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade share daughter Kaavia's cute reaction to $40 million actress' Met Gala look

This year's Met Gala theme featured the "Garden of Time" aesthetic, which Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have taken to heart. Interestingly, Union shared her daughter's wholesome reaction to her high-neck Michael Kors dress, where she aligned her mother to being one with the ocean.

Considering that Union has been attending the Met Gala since her 2014 debut, the $40 million actress (Celebrity Net Worth) wanted to come out strong with an immaculate dress.

In her interview with Access Hollywood at the event, Dwyane Wade's wife highlighted her daughter's reaction to her attire:

"(2:32) She is obsessed," Union said. "Going with the theme of the water and, like, of the elements that's all Kaavia. She is a water baby. She was like, 'Mommy you look like a mermaid.'"

The couple aligned their fashion choice effortlessly with the event's theme while also making sure that Union's gown dress drew some inspiration from her daughter's love for water.

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union and her fashion sentiment

When it comes to the inspiration behind Union's Michael Kors dress, she revealed in a Mar. 27, 2024, interview with People's Brittany Talarico that she has a special storage with specific clothing pieces she hopes to share with her daughter.

"I have a storage that's just full of things that I'm like, 'Oh, I want to be able to tell this story or how I felt wearing this,'" Union said. "So it started with me putting in this beautiful display case with my first Met Ball outfit."

Through that process, Dwyane Wade's wife wants her daughter to have several items of her mother that she can bring along with her. Aside from being known for her roles in "Bring It On" and "Being Mary Jane," Gabrielle Union has garnered a reputation for being one of the most stylish celebrities, similar to her husband.

However, she has taken that reputation to a different angle when it comes to her daughter, where she makes sure that she is taking her along on the journey as a bonding moment for both of them.