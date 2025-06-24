"Mommy skin goes through it": Ayesha Curry opens up about hormonal acne battle after baby Cai, shares real progress with Sweet July Skin

Established in 2019, Ayesha Curry's skin care line, "Sweet July," has quickly garnered immense popularity. Using a combination of modern formulas and Caribbean superfoods, the product has redefined skincare. With its rising vogue, Curry recently opened up about her battle with hormonal acne after baby Cai and shared real-time progress with her followers.

In a recent story, the founder shared her struggles with acne after the birth of her youngest son and explained how Sweet July products helped her revitalize her skin.

"I got raging hormonal acne after Cai Cai, and we're finally in a good spot (will post a photo later)!!! I've been staying consistent with my @sweetjulyskin," she wrote.

Continuing to explain how she tackled the acne problem, Curry listed her favorite product from Sweet July while sharing her skin care routine.

"My fave products right now have been: @sweetjulyskin Pava cleanser, pava toner 3x a week, soursop serum during the day, good youth serum at night and castaway cream all the time," she continued.

The author and entrepreneur then shared real progress on her skin, expressing how her open pores and cysts were no longer an issue.

"The pores are shrinking, and the cystic nuisance thorns in my side are just about gone! Just keeping it real. Mommy skin goes through it!" she remarked.

Ayesha Curry shares a detailed update on her battle with acne using July Skin (Source: Ayesha Curry/Instagram)

Sweet July Skin has had incremental growth over the years and has over 18,000+ followers on Instagram. They offer a wide range of skin products, and away from the business end of things, partner with Girls Inc. to empower young girls.

Ayesha Curry shares a heartfelt wish to her youngest son, Cai, as he turns one

Ayesha and Steph Curry welcomed their youngest son, Cai, in May of 2024. The couple has been together since 2008 and shares four children, Riley, Ryan, Cannon and Cai. The proud mother shared heartfelt wishes for her youngest on his special day in May as he turned one.

"Our baby boy turned ONE today! Cai cai, the sweetest boy. I can't believe it's been a year. Bursting from the seams with love for him. This was a very nuanced day. I've had so many emotions," she wrote.

Caius Chai Curry was born on May 11, 2024, and is the youngest member of the Curry household.

