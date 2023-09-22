"Money don't come back people": Dwyane Wade reveals Heat didn't compensate him for sacrificing salary to bring in LeBron James and Chris Bosh

Dwyane Wade gave up $20 million to help facilitate the Miami Heat's big three. LeBron James and Chris Bosh were both star players, as was Wade, there. There had to be some sacrifice to keep three big names on the same roster. As Miami's homegrown talent, Wade was the one to take the financial loss.

However, during a recent conversation with Shannon Sharpe on his "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Wade noted that the money you give up doesn't come back. Wade's comments came as he discussed LeBron's decision to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014.

"And so a lot of people like to say, was it a part of me that was a little pissed? Yeah, I'm human, right?," Wade said.

"I don't want to lose the best player in the game. Why did we lose him? Right? And also, too, now I got to figure out my future right. Because I've given up a lot of my stardom, and I've given up my place for you to step in and help lead us."

Shannon Sharpe then asked about Dwyane Wade giving up $20 million in contract earnings, leading Wade to reveal that he never got that money back.

"Yeah. You don't get money back. Money don't come back. People, you you can make more, but you ain't getting that. I don't care what nobody tell you all. You can't recoup that money."

Dwyane Wade ended up teaming back up with James in Cleveland in 2017 but quickly found himself heading back to Miami later that season. The next year, Wade played his final season in the NBA, earning an All-Star selection.

Dwyane Wade gives JJ Barea credit for 2011 championship

In 2011, the LeBron James-led Miami Heat fell short against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Most people remember that series for the dominant performances from Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Terry, though.

However, during the same conversation with Sharpe, Dwyane Wade reiterated a comment he has made previously: the Heat had no answer for JJ Barea. The 5-feet-10 point guard ran Miami ragged and played a big role in helping his team secure a shock championship win over the Heat.

"And so we got outcoached by Rick Carlisle and his staff, and we got outplayed by Dirk, and Jason Terry, and Jason Kidd. But that little JJ. Barea. Nobody gives him credit. JJ. Barea was the one who changed us. We didn't have no. Answer for him."

The Heat bounced back from that NBA Finals loss by winning consecutive championships in 2012 and 2013 before James left the Heat to return to his 'home' team in Cleveland.

Nevertheless, that series against the Mavericks is one that NBA fans will remember forever. That's because the heavily favorited Heat simply could not find an answer for Dallas' star players and their backup point guard.