"Money" - Gregg Popovich's hilarious answer to what motivates him to continue coaching

Gregg Popovich recently inked a five-year extension with the San Antonio Spurs worth more than $80 million in total. With the new extension finalized, Popovich is now under contract with the franchise through the 2027-28 season, at which point he’ll be 79 years old.

Leading up to his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame, Gregg Popovich spoke with media members on his career so far, and about what the future may hold. With Victor Wembanyama now on the team, and the future looking bright in San Antonio, many have wondered how far into his new contract he'll coach.

While speaking with media members on Friday, he left those in attendance laughing with his signature style of humor. According to the future Hall of Famer, he isn't just happy to continue coaching the next generation of great talent, he also likes money.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 74-year-old explained when asked about his motivation to continue coaching:

“Money. Money, money, money. I buy cars, clothes, look at me, houses, you know I’m out there. I think it’s just the competitive nature and I think most of us that you’re interviewing and talking to today are the same way. The competition is just thrilling."

Papovich added:

"The teaching is fun in the sense that you get to see people grow and not just week to week but year to year you watch that growth on the court off the court and over time those guys become your friends."

Spain v United States Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 11

Gregg Popovich's career, and his place in the Hall of Fame

Gregg Popovich is without question one of the greatest minds in basketball history. Since 1988, Popovich has worked as a coach in the NBA, working his way up as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

In 1996, Popovich had the opportunity to make the jump to head coach, a role he has since thrived in. In addition to being named to the list of the top 15 coaches in NBA history, Popovich has also earned three NBA Coach of the Year awards as well.

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks

With five championships to his name, and a place as arguably the greatest coach in NBA history, it's surprising Popovich doesn't consider himself HOF-material. Earlier this offseason after signing his big extension, Popovich was quoted by NBA.com as saying:

“In all honesty, I always felt the Hall of Fame is like for Red Holzman, Red Auerbach and Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. … I’ve never felt like I really belonged, to be honest with you. I’m not trying to be ‘Mr. Humble’ or anything. I’m a Division III guy. I’m not a Hall of Fame guy.”

When the NBA season tips off in October, Gregg Popovich will look to continue his Hall of Fame career with a new group of bright young stars.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)